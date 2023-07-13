PepsiCo Reports Big Jump in Profit After Price Increases

PepsiCo reported a large jump successful quarterly profit connected Thursday, contempt signs that customers are buying less cans of soda and bags of chips arsenic nan institution continues to raise prices aggressively.

Pepsi, which makes Gatorade, Lay’s and Quaker Oats, besides raised its forecast for net successful nan remainder of nan year, pushing its banal higher.

The institution reported 10 percent maturation successful revenue, to $22.3 billion, and astir doubled its profit since nan aforesaid clip past year, to $2.7 billion, successful its 2nd quarter, which ended June 17. PepsiCo said it expected gross to turn 10 percent for nan afloat year, up from its erstwhile forecast of 8 percent.

The quarterly results exceeded analysts’ already optimistic expectations, arsenic consumers wrestle pinch higher prices while policymakers measurement their adjacent move successful their efforts to tame inflation.