Pancake Muffins are nan cleanable easy meal recipe! Simple to make pinch nan easiness of a muffin and nan deliciousness of pancakes! A make-ahead favorite!

One of my favourite breakfasts to make for my family has ever been a ample batch of buttermilk pancakes. They ever emotion them, and they are conscionable correct for a warm, delicious, comforting breakfast. These pancake muffins make an moreover easier type that is grab-and-go portable, make-ahead friendly, and always a favorite.

But, fto maine show you astir these pancake muffins. This look has been 1 of my favourite easy meal ideas since my boy was a toddler! He’s now successful his 20’s! They are akin to ebelskivers, yet you don’t person to interest astir opinionated complete nan cookware connected nan stovetop and flipping them while they cook. The oven does each of nan dense lifting successful this recipe, freeing you to do different things that request your attention!

Perfect Pancake Muffins Recipe

One look will make astir 36 pancake muffins, making conscionable nan correct magnitude to service for showers, brunches, aliases erstwhile entertaining guests complete nan weekend. But fto maine show you, my favourite portion astir this look is that you tin easy frost these small babies to make your mornings ace delicious and ace easy.

How to Make Perfect Pancake Muffins

Thankfully, these muffins couldn’t beryllium immoderate quicker aliases easier to make!

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

Flour – all-purpose flour is nan flour of prime for these muffins. You tin usage a blend of full wheat and achromatic if you prefer.

– all-purpose flour is nan flour of prime for these muffins. You tin usage a blend of full wheat and achromatic if you prefer. Sugar – a small sweetener is utilized to sweeten nan batter and thief springiness nan muffins building arsenic they bake.

– a small sweetener is utilized to sweeten nan batter and thief springiness nan muffins building arsenic they bake. Baking powder – acts arsenic a leavener successful this recipe. The baking powder helps nan muffins to rise.

– acts arsenic a leavener successful this recipe. The baking powder helps nan muffins to rise. Baking soda – baking soda is besides utilized to thief nan muffins emergence since this look uses buttermilk.

– baking soda is besides utilized to thief nan muffins emergence since this look uses buttermilk. Salt – balances and enhances nan flavors

– balances and enhances nan flavors Buttermilk – if you do not person buttermilk already connected hand, usage my elemental two-ingredient instrumentality for making homemade buttermilk.

– if you do not person buttermilk already connected hand, usage my elemental two-ingredient instrumentality for making homemade buttermilk. Egg – you’ll conscionable request 1 ovum for this recipe

– you’ll conscionable request 1 ovum for this recipe Butter – I for illustration to usage melted food successful this recipe. You tin besides usage cooking lipid if you prefer.

– I for illustration to usage melted food successful this recipe. You tin besides usage cooking lipid if you prefer. Maple syrup – warmed maple syrup is cleanable for serving pinch these muffins! However, usage immoderate syrup you would usually usage pinch your pancakes.

Optional Mix-Ins

Chocolate Chips – take your favourite from semi-sweet, milk, aliases acheronian cocoa chips to operation into nan pancake muffin batter. I emotion to usage mini-chocolate chips. I deliberation they are sized perfectly for this recipe.

Blueberries – adhd blueberries to your pancake muffin batter for an added consequence serving to your breakfast. You tin usage different favourite consequence specified arsenic blackberries, raspberries, strawberries aliases chopped peaches.

Lemon – adhd citrus zest and usage citrus juice to make your homemade buttermilk. You tin besides adhd a scatter of citrus extract if you like.

Nuts – adhd chopped nuts specified arsenic pecans, walnuts, almonds, aliases different favourite nut.

Cinnamon – during cooler months, I emotion to adhd a spot of cinnamon to nan muffin batter and past apical nan lukewarm muffins pinch a spot of cinnamon sugar.

Bacon – while I emotion to service bacon on pinch my pancakes, you tin besides chop make-ahead aliases leftover bacon into nan batter for added protein.

Sprinkles – adhd your favourite colorful sprinkles into nan batter for a nosy meal idea! Perfect for birthdays aliases to adhd excitement to your mornings!

Flavorings – usage almond extract successful spot of nan vanilla extract if utilizing almonds successful nan recipe, citrus extract, coconut extract, aliases usage your favourite flavoring.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prep. Preheat oven to 350º F. Spray a mini-muffin cookware pinch nonstick baking spray aliases usage muffin liners and group aside.

Make batter. Mix nan barren ingredients: flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and brackish successful a ample bowl. Mix the wet ingredients: buttermilk, egg, and melted food successful a 2-cup measuring cup. Pour nan buttermilk substance slow into nan flour mixture, stirring to harvester arsenic you pour. Allow nan batter to remainder for astir 3 minutes.

Scoop and bake. Scoop nan pancake batter pinch a cooky scoop and capable each indention of nan mini muffin tin astir 1/2 full. Bake for 13-15 minutes until a toothpick inserted successful nan halfway comes retired clean.

Serve. Then, dip them into warmed maple syrup and past popular them consecutive into your mouth! No forks are needed for these small babies!

Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions

To make ahead. They are truthful applicable for those rushed mornings since you tin reheat nan number of pancake muffins that you request successful nan microwave. Prepare nan batter and cook arsenic directed. Cool and shop aliases freeze. Alternatively, you tin hole nan batter up of time and cook nan pancake muffins caller erstwhile you want to service them. Store nan batter successful nan fridge for up to 4 days successful an airtight container. When fresh to bake, travel nan look instructions, bake, serve, and enjoy!

How to Store Pancake Muffins. Pancake muffins shop good successful an airtight instrumentality connected nan antagonistic overnight aliases successful nan refrigerator for up to 3 days.

How to Freeze Pancake Muffins. Once cooked, cool wholly and past shop successful an airtight, freezer-safe container. Freeze for up to 3 months. To serve. Remove from nan freezer and let to thaw overnight. Reheat successful nan oven aliases microwave until warm. Serve pinch your favourite syrup.

Frequently Asked Questions

How agelong tin I support pancake batter? Pancake batter made astatine location (flour, milk, eggs, … for illustration successful this recipe) tin beryllium stored successful nan refrigerator for up to 4 days. It is champion erstwhile stored successful an airtight container. Can you adhd flavorings to your pancake muffins? Yes! I’ve included galore optional mix-ins specified arsenic cocoa chips, fruit, nuts, sprinkles, and more!

More Favorite Breakfast Ideas

Here’s my Perfect Pancake Muffins recipe. I dream you emotion them arsenic overmuch arsenic we do!

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 20 minutes minutes Servings: 36 muffins ▢ 2 cups all-purpose flour

▢ 3 tablespoons granulated sugar

▢ 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda

▢ pinch kosher salt

▢ 2 cups buttermilk

▢ 1 egg

▢ 1/4 cup melted butter

▢ maple syrup Preheat oven to 350º F. Spray a mini-muffin cookware pinch nonstick baking spray aliases usage muffin liners and group aside.

Whisk together nan barren ingredients: flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and brackish successful a ample bowl. Mix the wet ingredients: buttermilk, egg, and melted food successful a 2-cup measuring cup. Pour nan buttermilk substance slow into nan flour mixture, stirring to harvester arsenic you pour. Allow nan batter to remainder for astir 3 minutes.

Scoop pancake batter and capable each indention of mini muffin cookware astir 1/2 full. Bake for 13-15 minutes, until a toothpick inserted successful nan halfway comes retired clean.

Serve pinch warmed maple syrup for dipping. Calories: 51kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.5g | Trans Fat: 0.1g | Cholesterol: 9mg | Sodium: 57mg | Potassium: 44mg | Fiber: 0.2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 68IU | Calcium: 25mg | Iron: 0.4mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo