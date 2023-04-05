PETA calls on LeBron James to make foundation's Starbucks location dairy free, citing 'dietary racism'

The LeBron James Foundation officially opened House Three Thirty to nan nationalist successful Ohio past week, which will service arsenic a spot for families of nan Akron organization to get occupation training and to thief springiness them power of their financial needs.

The instauration besides opened a Starbucks Community Store wrong nan building and pinch that, nan People for nan Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called connected James and his instauration to make a game-changing play regarding nan java shop.

Lisa Lange, elder vice president of PETA, wrote a missive to nan Los Angeles Lakers superstar and nan instauration "about a petition that would really people big." Lange wrote that Starbucks "perpetuates dietary racism done its vegan beverage upcharge."

"This argumentation unjustly penalizes millions of lactose intolerant Americans, peculiarly group of color, since astir 80% of Black and Indigenous Americans and much than 90% of Asian Americans are affected," nan missive read. "We judge that nary 1 should beryllium punished for wanting to make a much compassionate and environmentally conscious choice. That’s why I’m urging you to make a game-changing play by insisting that nan Starbucks shop astatine House Three Thirty beryllium nan chain’s first dairy-free location."

The missive said that nan dairy industry’s effect connected cows "run antagonistic to nan intends of your foundation."

"The first dairy-free Starbucks location astatine House Three Thirty would group a precedent for socially responsible business practices and create ripple effects that would impact nine successful a affirmative measurement for generations to come. I dream you’ll see my request. We could squad up to make a affirmative alteration for animal welfare, nan environment, and those who suffer from lactose intolerance," nan missive added.

Fox News Digital reached retired to nan NBA star, nan LeBron James Foundation and Starbucks for a petition for comment.

It is not nan first clip PETA has taken purpose astatine nan sports world.

PETA has called for nan extremity of nan word "bullpen" successful shot and for nan extremity of nan usage of live mascots successful sports.