Pete Davidson Says Being The Butt Of ‘SNL’ Jokes Was “Confusing” & His Dating Life Isn’t “Interesting”

Former Saturday Night Live regular Pete Davidson says doing drama connected nan NBC show wasn’t ever easy aft being nan punchline of his castmates’ jokes.

In an quality connected nan Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast, nan 29-year-old Davidson said that contempt being successful show business for astir half his life, becoming nan butt of jokes for his high-profile making love life made for immoderate “confusing” moments.

“When it’s your ain show,” he said, “and I’ll beryllium sitting successful nan backmost watching nan acold unfastened and topical governmental joke aliases immoderate successful nan culture, and they’re making nosy of you and you gotta locomotion retired and do a sketch adjacent and deed your people [and] nan show conscionable made nosy of you, truthful why [is nan audience] going to laughter astatine you? They conscionable dogged you.”

While noting that he remains adjacent pinch his erstwhile costars and owes his “life” to SNL creator Lorne Michaels, his newfound notoriety made for immoderate “f*cking confusing” situations.

Adding to nan confusion: Davidson couldn’t really understand nan nationalist fascination pinch his romanticist life.

“I’m successful my 20s and I’ve dated people,” he said, “and for immoderate logic that’s very crazy and absorbing to people. I don’t deliberation it’s interesting.” During his 2014-2022 tenure connected SNL, nan comedian and character dated Kim Kardashian, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkwoski, Chase Sui Wonders and Ariana Grande, who wrote nan opus “Thank U, Next” allegedly astir their romance.

“I’ve been successful show business for, like, half my life almost, for 14 aliases 15 years and connected a nationalist TV show,” Davidson said. “In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t deliberation that’s that crazy, but to immoderate people, that’s very interesting. That became each anyone would talk about.” He added that nan high-profile position of nan women he’s dated was a earthy consequence of his job.

“These group that I’ve dated, I met them astatine work,” he said. “I wasn’t successful anyone’s DMs [and] nary 1 was successful mine. I worked astatine 1 of nan 5 Hollywood epicenters of wherever you meet people. And that’s really it happened.”

The King of Staten Island star, who’ll beryllium seen successful nan upcoming Transformers: Rise of nan Beasts, said being successful nan “zeitgeist” for his individual life alternatively than his activity was “a really shitty feeling.”