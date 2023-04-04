Peter Bart: Tom Cruise & Rob Lowe Both Survived Turbulence On Their Flights To Stardom

One was fiercely focused, nan different accident-prone. They some made it.

The careers of Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise first collided precisely 40 years agone erstwhile nan 2 very young but eager actors showed up astatine an Oklahoma location to presume their roles successful The Outsiders, directed by Francis Coppola.

Although thrilled by nan opportunity, they didn’t precisely click: Asked to stock edifice rooms, Cruise had his supplier request a azygous because nan character wanted to study his book each night. Lowe recovered different roommate for camaraderie.

On opening night, Lowe angrily discovered astir of his scenes had been trim while Cruise’s had survived. It was an ominous portent because Cruise soon moved connected to hits for illustration Risky Business and Top Gun. Lowe struggled pinch early disappointments for illustration Class and Masquerade.

(L-R) Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Patrick Swayze and Tom Cruise successful ‘The Outsiders’ Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

Now circling 60, some are symbols of Hollywood success, Cruise pinch Top Gun: Maverick and much Mission movies and Lowe pinch bid presently connected Fox (9-1-1: Lone Star) and Netflix (Unstable). But today’s wannabe stars mightiness beryllium prompted to inquire immoderate superior questions astir guidance and discipline.

Lowe, who proudly presents arsenic a coagulated family man, has nevertheless been 1 of nan astir accident-prone stars to person survived successful a cancel-prone industry. Ironically, his caller drama Unstable bowing this week is astir a delicate and loveable techie billionaire who is venerated by his employees.

This is arguably a agelong astatine a infinitesimal erstwhile techie billionaires are mostly unloved, but nan show is getting friends notices. In 1 episode, erstwhile nan firm committee of board successful hires a shrink to power his erratic behavior, Lowe’s character, Ellis Dragon, locks him successful nan basement.

Throughout his career, Lowe has consistently flooded a succession of miscues: He survived history’s worst Oscar show (remember Snow White 1989), alcoholism, a activity videotape that progressive a 16-year-old woman (he’s issued galore apologies), throwing up connected camera amid a TV interview, warring pinch New York’s media organization (for being portion of The Brat Pack) and sullying nan profession of a statesmanlike candidate. He credits those missteps for his 30-plus years of sobriety.

As such, nan likable Lowe is simply a surviving awesome of resilience. ”I’m past warranty,” he cheerfully explains. “I ne'er group retired to break nan rules, it conscionable happened that way.”

To thief counteract his raucous past, Lowe past twelvemonth made a schmaltzy Daddy-rescues-the-dog movie for Netflix. Titled Dog Gone, moreover nan crooks and bum characters successful nan G-rated movie are meticulously polite and well-groomed.

As a master celebrity, Lowe dispenses interviews astir his coagulated matrimony of 30 years and his pridefulness for his 2 sons. He besides has won applause for his deftly written tell-all book, Stories I Only Tell My Friends.

The book is candid successful analyzing nan star’s unmemorable movies, but Lowe besides expresses pridefulness successful About Last Night and St. Elmo’s Fire. Fiercely eager since hitting nan audition circuit by property 14, Lowe worked difficult to information himself for nan starring domiciled successful Footloose, but each he had to show for it was a torn meniscus.

He besides struggled to maestro his lucky skills for Youngblood; he won nan role, past winced arsenic co-star Patrick Swayze stole nan applause for his existent mastery of nan sport.

In his pursuit of stardom, Lowe’s friends knew that he’s ever been haunted by nan nightmare image of nan Warren Beatty characteristic successful Shampoo – an aging lonely feline who’s tally retired of basking numbers.

Now a superbly fresh property 60, Lowe is comfortable successful his domiciled arsenic a imaginative executive shaper connected his father-son workplace comedy, wherever his existent boy John Owen plays his TV son. “Unstable is Rob Lowe’s world and we are each surviving successful it,” comments John Owen.

Responds Rob: “OK, it’s my world position connected steroids.”

In analyzing nan profession paths of Cruise and Lowe, friends and associates person struggled to relationship for their contrasting strategies. Both came from unstable homes and lacked overmuch general education. Yet some are astute showmen, albeit fueled successful portion by inevitable narcissistic self-involvement.

When challenged, Cruise has pursued building and subject successful his life, arsenic evidenced by his committedness to Scientology. As a young actor, he besides embraced nan counsel of nan powerful CAA machine, specifically Paula Wagner, his savvy head and later co-producer, and her hubby Rick Nicita.

By contrast, Rob Lowe clung to his creator and sometimes eccentric autonomy. While different young actors backed disconnected from governmental commitments, Lowe was a stalwart defender of Jane Fonda’s causes and worked courageously for Michael Dukakis’ statesmanlike candidacy.

Cruise and Lowe kept intersecting 1 different complete nan years but ne'er became friends. On nan dreaded Oscar nighttime successful 1989 erstwhile shaper Allan Carr decreed that he needed a prima to singing pinch Snow White, he selected Cruise for nan number.

But Cruise had a speedy out, having conscionable shaved his caput for Born connected nan Fourth of July. He besides was a co-star of Rain Man, a nominated movie.

Impulsively, Carr adjacent approached nan then-25 year-old Lowe who had nary singing acquisition and recovered nan full stunt misguided. But he besides felt susceptible because of nan antagonistic Brat Pack publicity linking him to Moore, Emilio Estevez and different partying young stars.

”Mistakenly I took this gig arsenic an honor,” he said. Prior to going connected camera, however, he whispered to Eileen Bowman, his co-star, “I deliberation if we do this we should get nan hellhole retired of town.”

She did; he didn’t.