‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on this day 

1 hour ago
A still from ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

A still from ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ | Photo Credit: @DisneyMovieTrailers/YouTube

Disney’s upcoming movie Peter Pan & Wendy has gotten a premiere date. The studio’s live-action reimagining of nan J.M. Barrie caller and nan 1953 animated classical directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight, Pete’s Dragon), will statesman streaming connected April 28, 2023, connected Disney+ Hotstar.

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young woman acrophobic to time off her puerility location behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to turn up. Alongside her brothers and a mini fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels pinch Peter to nan magical world of Never Land. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks connected a thrilling and vulnerable escapade that will alteration her life forever.

The movie stars Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. Peter Pan and Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery and Toby Halbrooks. The shaper is Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon), pinch Adam Borba, Thomas M. Hammel, and Toby Halbrooks serving arsenic executive producers.

