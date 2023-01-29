Philip Schofield's brother 'admitted sex acts with teen' to TV star

Image source, SWNS Image caption, Timothy Schofield extracurricular Exeter Crown Court

By Tess de la Mare & PA Media BBC News

The relative of TV big Phillip Schofield told nan presenter astir engaging successful intersexual activity pinch a teenager, a tribunal has heard.

Timothy Schofield, 54, is connected proceedings astatine Exeter Crown Court accused of 11 intersexual offences against a child, including 2 of intersexual activity pinch a child.

The civilian constabulary worker, from Bath, is said to person committed nan offences astir Bristol betwixt 2016 and 2019.

He allegedly told his relative astir nan offending successful September 2021.

In a written connection publication to nan tribunal connected Wednesday, nan This Morning presenter said he had invited his relative to sojourn him successful London aft receiving a telephone from him successful an "agitated and upset state".

'You are going to dislike me'

Mr Schofield said they had a repast and spent respective hours talking earlier his relative raised nan rumor of intersexual activity pinch nan complainant.

He said nan suspect was "in an utmost authorities of agitation" and "as angry arsenic I person ever seen him".

Timothy Schofield expressed suicidal thoughts but rejected nan presenter's suggestions that he spot his GP.

"Tim said he didn't want to return pills. At immoderate constituent successful nan speech Tim told maine he was besides impotent, and I responded that location were pills for that, too," Mr Schofield said.

The presenter continued: "I was washing up and Tim was opinionated down maine and he said, 'You are going to dislike maine for what I americium astir to say'.

"I said location was thing he could opportunity that would make maine dislike him."

Timothy Schofield past told his older relative astir watching porn pinch nan teen and performing intersexual acts.

'Must ne'er hap again'

Mr Schofield's connection continued: "I turned and said, 'What did you conscionable say?' He said it was past twelvemonth and we were unsocial together.

"Tim said it was conscionable this once. I told him it should ne'er hap again."

The presenter said his relative had past tried to springiness him much specifications astir nan incident.

"I said, 'F***, stop'. I shouted astatine Tim that he had to stop. I didn't want to cognize immoderate of nan specifications but he made it sound for illustration a one-off," Mr Schofield said.

"I said, 'I don't want you to show maine anymore'. I said, 'You've sewage to stop, conscionable ne'er do it again. Regardless really that happened it must ne'er hap again'."

The defendant, who is employed by Avon and Somerset Police arsenic an IT technician, denies 3 charges of causing a kid to watch intersexual activity and 3 of intersexual activity successful nan beingness of a child.

He further denies 3 charges of causing a kid to prosecute successful intersexual activity and 2 of intersexual activity pinch a child.

