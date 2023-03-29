Phone, tablet and computer screens should be BANNED for children under six, psychologist warns

By Victoria Allen Science Editor For The Daily Mail

Parents should prohibition screens for children nether nan property of six, according to a psychologist.

Children who regularly look astatine nan screens of smartphones, tablets and computers are much irritable and person worse attraction and memories than youngsters who do not usage them, according to grounds cited by neuropsychologist Dr Álvaro Bilbao.

In his book, Understanding Your Child's Brain, he states: 'Screens should so characteristic successful nan child's life, since they are portion of our lives, but successful my sentiment it is amended that they find their measurement into nan child's hands gradually.

'This should hap erstwhile their encephalon has developed a small more, emotionally speaking, and besides improved its expertise to power itself.

'In different words, from nan property of six.'

Studies bespeak that children who walk much clip successful beforehand of screens are much apt to create behavioural problems aliases puerility depression.

They whitethorn besides go unhealthily limited connected devices pinch screens, and suffer liking successful different activities that are much beneficial to their development, according to nan caller book.

Dr Bilbao, who trained astatine Johns Hopkins Hospital successful nan US, writes: 'I don't person immoderate apps for children connected my mobile telephone aliases my tablet.

'Occasionally my children usage nan mobile telephone to look done photos of our holiday, aliases nan time we made a cake, and we do it together.

'Sometimes we look astatine a opus pinch them and study nan creation moves, but they don't play games.

'We besides limit their clip successful beforehand of nan television.'

The World Health Organisation says that under-fives should person nary much than an hr a time of surface time, while advising a full prohibition connected screens for under-twos.