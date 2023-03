Photos: Dodgers open season with a win over Arizona Diamondbacks

Five months aft achieving a 111-win regular play only to spot nan San Diego Padres shatter their World Series-title aspirations successful nan National League Division Series, nan Dodgers opened their 2023 run pinch an 8-2 win complete nan Arizona Diamondbacks connected a chilly nighttime astatine Dodger Stadium.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Allen J. Schaben were connected manus to seizure galore of nan game’s biggest moments. Here’s a look astatine immoderate of their champion photos:

Fans region their hats arsenic they watch a subject flyover supra Dodger Stadium earlier nan Dodgers’ play opener against nan Arizona Diamondbacks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Tokuji Yoshihashi, who served successful a celebrated all-Japanese American portion successful World War II, is honored during nan 2nd inning of nan Dodgers’ play opener. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers a transportation during nan 2nd inning against nan Arizona Diamondbacks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Miguel Rojas celebrates aft scoring connected a two-run double by Dodgers teammate Will Smith during nan 3rd inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, center, celebrates pinch head Dave Roberts, right, aft scoring successful nan 3rd inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, right, tags retired Arizona Diamondbacks baserunner Ketel Marte connected a propulsion by Mookie Betts during nan sixth inning. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

James Outman, right, celebrates pinch Dodgers teammate Miguel Vargas aft hitting a two-run location tally successful nan sixth inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

James Outman slides into 2nd guidelines up of nan drawback by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed during nan eighth inning. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers alleviation pitcher Phil Bickford delivers during nan seventh inning against nan Arizona Diamondbacks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Will Smith celebrates aft hitting a run-scoring azygous successful nan 5th inning against nan Arizona Diamondbacks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A instrumentality takes a photograph during a subject flyover supra Dodger Stadium earlier nan Dodgers’ play opener. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, left, tags retired Arizona Diamondbacks baserunner Ketel Marte during nan sixth inning. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)