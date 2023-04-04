Photos: Embraced as the daughter of the nation, Harris visits Zambia

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Photos: Embraced as the daughter of the nation, Harris visits Zambia

Vice President Kamala Harris landed successful Africa, kicking disconnected a week-long travel wherever she clocked much than 4,000 miles betwixt Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. In Africa, she promised billions of dollars successful assistance and convened high-powered meetings. She waved disconnected worries that America’s liking successful Africa is conscionable portion of its larger scheme to combat China’s influence. Yet nan travel was much than conscionable business for nan first female and first female of colour to clasp nan agency of nan American vice president. She besides leaned into aspects of her personality and curriculum vitae much than astatine immoderate different constituent successful her vice presidency to date.

Well-wishers await nan presence of Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Well-wishers await nan presence of Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia clasp a property conference

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia clasp a property convention pursuing a bilateral gathering astatine nan State House successful Lusaka connected Friday.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia shake hands group pursuing a property convention

Vice President Kamala Harris and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema shake hands group aft their property convention and bilateral gathering astatine nan State House.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Doug Emhoff accepts a pen from Kamala Harris successful beforehand of nan National Assembly of Zambia

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff accepts a pen from Vice President Kamala Harris arsenic they sojourn nan National Assembly of Zambia connected Friday successful Lusaka.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People statement nan streets arsenic Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade passes by

People statement nan streets arsenic Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade passes by connected nan measurement to Panuka Farm connected Saturday. Harris visited nan farm, conscionable extracurricular nan metropolis of Lusaka, to item climate-smart agriculture and really ambiance resilience tin beforehand nutrient security.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff sojourn an agency building

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff sojourn an agency building that, according to records, sits connected nan crippled of onshore wherever her grandfather utilized to work. Records bespeak her grandfather P. V. Gopalan utilized nan location successful Lusaka, Zambia, erstwhile he was serving arsenic a Indian civilian servant.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People statement nan streets arsenic Vice President Kamala Harris's motorcade passes by connected nan measurement to Panuka Farm

People statement nan streets arsenic Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade passes by connected its measurement to Panuka Farm connected Saturday.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A motion welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris to Zambia hangs complete nan roadworthy arsenic her motorcade passes through.

A motion welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris to Zambia hangs complete nan roadworthy arsenic her motorcade transits from Kenneth Kuanda International Airport to nan State House connected Friday.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Panuka Enterprise Ltd. laminitis Bruno Mweemba gives Vice President Kamala Harris a circuit of Panuka Farm

Panuka Enterprise Ltd. managing head and laminitis Bruno Mweemba gives Vice President Kamala Harris a circuit of Panuka Farm connected Saturday.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Panuka Farm connected Saturday, April 1, 2023 conscionable extracurricular nan metropolis of Lusaka, Zambia.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Panuka Farm connected Saturday conscionable extracurricular nan metropolis of Lusaka, Zambia.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff convey White House beforehand staffers

Vice President Kamala Harris, pinch Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, acknowledgment White House beforehand staffers earlier preparing to depart from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport successful Lusaka, Zambia.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The stories shaping California

Get up to velocity pinch our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You whitethorn occasionally person promotional contented from nan Los Angeles Times.

Kent Nishimura is simply a unit photographer astatine nan Los Angeles Times.

More
Source Latimes

Related Article

MPs blast G4S for not showing up for meeting over Thabo Bester escape

MPs blast G4S for not showing up for meeting over Thabo Bester escape

5 minutes ago
Meet Atlantis’ little beauty queen

Meet Atlantis’ little beauty queen

6 minutes ago
Massive diesel price decrease for April, but petrol is a mixed bag

Massive diesel price decrease for April, but petrol is a mixed bag

30 minutes ago
WATCH: NSRI beach safety camera saves boy, 10

WATCH: NSRI beach safety camera saves boy, 10

40 minutes ago
MPs outraged as G4S snubs meeting on Bester escape

MPs outraged as G4S snubs meeting on Bester escape

45 minutes ago
News24.com | Traffic officials across SA gearing up for increased volumes over Easter weekend

News24.com | Traffic officials across SA gearing up for increased volumes over Easter weekend

45 minutes ago

Popular Article

How to pick an emergency kit

How to pick an emergency kit

14 hours ago
Canadian forward Amanda Allen, 18, signs with NWSL's Pride

Canadian forward Amanda Allen, 18, signs with NWSL's Pride

17 hours ago
Finlandia Gabung NATO Hari Ini, Swedia Masih Menunggu

Finlandia Gabung NATO Hari Ini, Swedia Masih Menunggu

10 hours ago
Pertemuan Gibran dengan Ganjar Jadi Sorotan, Netizen Hingga Bandingkan dengan Ahok

Pertemuan Gibran dengan Ganjar Jadi Sorotan, Netizen Hingga Bandingkan dengan Ahok

10 hours ago
Persib vs Persis Solo, Luis Milla: Mereka Pasti Ingin Kuasai Bola dan Pegang Kendali Permainan

Persib vs Persis Solo, Luis Milla: Mereka Pasti Ingin Kuasai Bola dan Pegang Kendali Permainan

16 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.