Photos: Embraced as the daughter of the nation, Harris visits Zambia
Vice President Kamala Harris landed successful Africa, kicking disconnected a week-long travel wherever she clocked much than 4,000 miles betwixt Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. In Africa, she promised billions of dollars successful assistance and convened high-powered meetings. She waved disconnected worries that America’s liking successful Africa is conscionable portion of its larger scheme to combat China’s influence. Yet nan travel was much than conscionable business for nan first female and first female of colour to clasp nan agency of nan American vice president. She besides leaned into aspects of her personality and curriculum vitae much than astatine immoderate different constituent successful her vice presidency to date.
Kent Nishimura is simply a unit photographer astatine nan Los Angeles Times.