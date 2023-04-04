Photos: Embraced as the daughter of the nation, Harris visits Zambia

Vice President Kamala Harris landed successful Africa, kicking disconnected a week-long travel wherever she clocked much than 4,000 miles betwixt Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. In Africa, she promised billions of dollars successful assistance and convened high-powered meetings. She waved disconnected worries that America’s liking successful Africa is conscionable portion of its larger scheme to combat China’s influence. Yet nan travel was much than conscionable business for nan first female and first female of colour to clasp nan agency of nan American vice president. She besides leaned into aspects of her personality and curriculum vitae much than astatine immoderate different constituent successful her vice presidency to date.

Well-wishers await nan presence of Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia clasp a property convention pursuing a bilateral gathering astatine nan State House successful Lusaka connected Friday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema shake hands group aft their property convention and bilateral gathering astatine nan State House. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff accepts a pen from Vice President Kamala Harris arsenic they sojourn nan National Assembly of Zambia connected Friday successful Lusaka. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People statement nan streets arsenic Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade passes by connected nan measurement to Panuka Farm connected Saturday. Harris visited nan farm, conscionable extracurricular nan metropolis of Lusaka, to item climate-smart agriculture and really ambiance resilience tin beforehand nutrient security. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff sojourn an agency building that, according to records, sits connected nan crippled of onshore wherever her grandfather utilized to work. Records bespeak her grandfather P. V. Gopalan utilized nan location successful Lusaka, Zambia, erstwhile he was serving arsenic a Indian civilian servant. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People statement nan streets arsenic Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade passes by connected its measurement to Panuka Farm connected Saturday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A motion welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris to Zambia hangs complete nan roadworthy arsenic her motorcade transits from Kenneth Kuanda International Airport to nan State House connected Friday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Panuka Enterprise Ltd. managing head and laminitis Bruno Mweemba gives Vice President Kamala Harris a circuit of Panuka Farm connected Saturday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Panuka Farm connected Saturday conscionable extracurricular nan metropolis of Lusaka, Zambia. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)