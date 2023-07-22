How to make nan champion easy flaky pastry crust that consistently makes a cleanable pastry mixed each time! A family favourite look for generations!

This pastry crust look is buttery, flaky, and delicious! I usage it successful my Pecan Pie, Apple Pie, and my Sweet Potato Pie, to sanction a few! This pastry crust mixed rolls retired easy and holds up good erstwhile baked. It is simply a dream pastry crust recipe! It leads nan trio of favourite crust recipes, including my Graham Cracker Crust and Shortbread Crust.

The cleanable pastry crust look makes immoderate pastry amended – and moreover much delicious!

This flakey pastry crust useful perfectly pinch savory aliases saccharine pies (so this is really nan only look you’ll need), is made utilizing some butter and shortening (with nan action of an all-butter pastry crust), and is so easy to make!

I will show you precisely really to make it, springiness you tips to make it ace elemental and fail-proof, and person a video truthful you tin spot precisely really I make it! You’ll beryllium baking pastry crusts successful nary time!

The Perfect Pie Crust

Growing up, I watched my Mother and Grandmother make pastry crusts arsenic if it were nan easiest point successful nan world. They explained it each to maine erstwhile I was older and fresh to cook my ain pies – and it was arsenic easy arsenic they made it look! I’m sharing that simple, fail-proof method pinch you successful this recipe.

This pastry mixed look makes capable for a single-crust pie. You tin double nan look to make capable for a double-crust pie, lattice-crust pie, aliases a pastry pinch a crust bottommost and a crust top.

How to Make Homemade Pie Crust Recipe

Pie Crust Ingredients

all-purpose flour

butter (cold) – trim into cubes

shortening (cold) – trim into cubes

salt

ice acold water

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prep. Butter a 9-inch pastry sheet and group aside. Prepare nan pastry dough. In a ample bowl, harvester nan all-purpose flour and salt. Cut successful food and shortening pinch a pastry cutter aliases 2 forks until nan substance resembles a coarse meal, coarse crumbs, aliases has pea-sized pieces of food and shortening. Gradually adhd capable ice-cold h2o (a tablespoonful astatine a time) while mixing pinch a woody spoon until a shot of mixed is formed. Roll retired nan pastry dough. Turn retired nan pastry mixed shot onto a lightly floured expanse of integrative wrap aliases parchment insubstantial and shape into a disk. Lightly flour nan pastry mixed disk and spot different expanse of integrative wrap complete nan apical of it. Roll mixed from nan halfway pinch a rolling pin until pastry mixed is astir 1/8 inch thick. Transfer nan mixed to nan pastry plate. Remove nan bottommost portion of nan integrative wrap, fold nan mixed complete and laic it crossed nan pastry plate, and region nan apical portion of nan integrative wrap. Press nan pastry mixed lightly into nan bottommost and sides of nan pastry plate. Crimp nan apical edges. Chill nan pastry dough. Cover nan pastry sheet pinch a portion of integrative wrap and spot successful nan freezer for astatine slightest 30 minutes to overnight to chill. By freezing nan fat successful nan pastry dough, nan pastry crust will beryllium flakier erstwhile baked, moreover much truthful than if you chill nan pastry mixed successful nan refrigerator. Fill and bake. Then capable your pastry mixed pinch your chosen saccharine aliases savory pastry filling and cook according to nan pastry recipe.

How to Make All Butter Pie Crust

Use 1/2 cup of food positive a spot much to food your pastry plate. Omit nan shortening from nan recipe.

How to Make Gluten-Free Pie Crust

Simply substitute pinch your favourite gluten-free all-purpose flour. There are truthful galore awesome options for all-purpose gluten-free baking flour now. I emotion to usage Bob Red Mill’s Gluten-Free 1 to 1 Baking Flour.

Making nan Dough by Hand aliases Food Processor?

Some group committedness by utilizing a nutrient processor, others usage a pastry cutter, while my Grandmother only utilized 2 forks. I person utilized each methods, but usage my pastry cutter astir often. It’s truthful easy – immoderate of these methods you for illustration useful conscionable great!

How to Make Pie Crust pinch a Food Processor

Add flour, butter, shortening, and brackish to nan vessel of a nutrient processor fitted pinch a alloy blade.

Pulse 8 to 10 times to harvester nan flour substance until nan food and shortening are nan size of peas.

Add nan crystal water, a tablespoonful astatine a time, done nan provender conduit and beat to combine. Repeat until nan pastry mixed originates to shape a ball.

Remove nan pastry mixed shot from nan nutrient processor and proceed pinch nan look arsenic instructed.

How to Blind Bake Pie Crust

If you are making a pastry that requires a pre-baked crust, once you person transferred nan pastry mixed to nan pastry plate, usage a fork and lightly prick nan bottommost and sides of nan pastry crust.

Top nan pastry mixed pinch foil aliases parchment insubstantial and capable pinch pastry weights aliases dried beans.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F and cook for astir 8 minutes.

Remove from nan oven and let to cool. Remove nan pastry weights to usage again and discard nan foil aliases parchment paper.

How to Make a Double-Crust Pie

If you are making a pastry that needs a double crust, for illustration my apple pie, double nan look for pastry crust. As mentioned earlier, spot nan bottommost crust connected nan pastry sheet and freeze. Roll retired nan 2nd aliases apical pastry crust mixed and spot it onto a portion of parchment insubstantial connected a baking sheet. Then spot into nan refrigerator to chill for astatine slightest 30 minutes up to overnight.

To bake, preheat nan oven according to nan look directions. Remove nan pastry sheet from nan freezer and adhd nan pastry filling. Remove nan apical pastry crust from nan refrigerator and spot connected apical of nan pastry filling. Cut slits into nan apical crust to let for steam to flight arsenic nan pastry bakes. Bake according to nan look instructions.

How to Make a Lattice Pie Crust

If you are making a pastry that needs a lattice pastry crust, for illustration my peach pie, double nan look for pastry crust. As mentioned earlier, spot nan bottommost crust connected nan pastry sheet and freeze. Roll retired nan 2nd aliases apical pastry crust mixed and trim into 1-inch slices. Place nan slices onto a portion of parchment insubstantial connected a baking sheet. Then spot into nan refrigerator to chill for astatine slightest 30 minutes up to overnight.

To bake, preheat nan oven according to nan look directions. Remove nan pastry sheet from nan freezer and adhd nan pastry filling. Remove nan pastry crust mixed strips from nan refrigerator and spot them connected apical of nan pastry filling successful a woven shape to shape a lattice topping. Bake according to nan look instructions.

Pie Crust Troubleshooting 101

What to Do When Pie Dough is Dry

When made by hand, each clip you adhd a tablespoonful of water, compression a mini spot of nan mixed betwixt your fingers to spot if it holds together. If it does, trial different mini portion that isn’t arsenic visibly moist. If it does not clasp together, proceed to adhd ice-cold h2o by nan tablespoon.

What to Do When Pie Crust is Tough

Overmixing will origin your pastry crust to beryllium tough. Only operation your food and shortening into nan flour substance until nan fats are astir nan size of peas astatine nan smallest. Then, erstwhile adding nan ice-cold water, make judge to operation until nan flour substance holds together arsenic described successful nan notes if your pastry mixed is dry.

What to Do When Pie Crust is Not Flaky

The logic I specifically telephone for acold butter, acold shortening, and ice-cold h2o is to thief make nan pastry crust arsenic flaky arsenic possible. Freezing nan pastry crust for 30 minutes earlier adding nan filling for baking besides helps for nan flakiest crust!

Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions

To make ahead. Prepare nan pastry crust mixed arsenic directed and spot it into a freezer-safe pastry plate. Wrap good pinch freezer-safe integrative wrap topped pinch aluminum foil and frost for 30 minutes to overnight. To use, region from nan freezer and adhd your pastry filling. Bake according to nan look instructions. If a blind-baked pastry crust is needed for nan recipe, travel nan directions included successful nan conception How to Blind Bake Pie Crust.

To frost for a longer term. Prepare nan pastry crust mixed arsenic directed and spot it into a freezer-safe pastry plate. Wrap good pinch freezer-safe integrative wrap topped pinch aluminum foil and spot into nan freezer for up to 6 months. To use, region from nan freezer, adhd your pastry filling, and cook according to nan look instructions. If unsighted baking, travel nan instructions successful nan conception How to Blind Bake Pie Crust.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is pastry crust amended pinch food aliases shortening? Basically, nan statement exists connected whether to usage butter, shortening, lard, aliases immoderate operation for nan flakiest, best-tasting pastry crust. I for illustration a operation of food and shortening for pastry crusts. The shortening helps it to beryllium ace flaky, tender, and sturdy, while nan food gives it a delicious buttery flavor. The operation results successful a delicious, flaky, yet perfectly sturdy crust that useful for moreover heavier pastry fillings. Does nan food successful nan pastry crust mixed request to beryllium cold? Cold fats successful your pastry mixed are a must! It helps nan crust to beryllium flaky, tender, and truthful delicious erstwhile nan bits of acold food and shortening melt successful nan basking oven arsenic nan crust bakes. If food and shortening are excessively lukewarm successful nan crust earlier baking, it tin consequence successful a hard, greasy, and moreover crumbly pastry crust. Can you usage this pastry crust look for savory recipes for illustration quiche? Absolutely and I do! You’ll find this pastry crust utilized successful my quiche recipe and besides different savory pastry favourite – tomato pie!

Here’s my basal pastry crust recipe. I deliberation you’ll emotion it for each sorts of delicious pies. It is simply a definite must-make recipe!

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 8 minutes minutes Resting Time: 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 18 minutes minutes Servings: 8 ▢ 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

▢ 1/4 cup shortening , cold

, ▢ 1/4 cup butter , cold, positive much for buttering pastry sheet aliases skillet

, ▢ 4-5 tablespoons ice water Butter a 9-inch pastry sheet aliases skillet and group aside.

In a ample bowl, harvester nan flour and nan salt. Cut successful nan shortening and food pinch a pastry cutter aliases 2 forks until nan substance resembles a coarse meal.

Gradually adhd capable crystal h2o to nan substance while mixing pinch a woody spoon until a shot of pastry mixed is formed.

Pour nan pastry mixed onto a lightly floured expanse of integrative wrap and shape into a disc. Lightly flour nan apical of nan pastry mixed and spot different expanse of integrative wrap connected top. Rolling from nan center, rotation until nan mixed is astir a 1/8-inch thickness. Remove nan bottommost portion of integrative wrap, fold nan mixed complete and laic crossed nan pastry sheet and region nan apical portion of integrative wrap. Press nan pastry mixed lightly into nan bottommost and sides of nan pastry plate. Crimp nan edges of nan pastry dough. Cover nan pastry sheet pinch a portion of nan integrative wrap and spot successful nan freezer for astatine slightest 30 minutes to overnight.

If pre-baking, usage a fork and lightly prick nan bottommost and sides of nan pastry dough.Then preheat nan oven to 425º F and cook nan pastry crust for astir 8 minutes.

If not pre-baking, simply capable nan pastry crust pinch pastry filling and cook according to instructions for nan pastry recipe. All Butter Pie Crust: To make an all-butter pastry crust, usage 1/2 cup food positive much for buttering nan pastry plate. Double Crust Pie Double nan pastry crust recipe. Roll and spot 1 pastry crust mixed into a freezer-safe pastry plate. Freeze for astatine slightest 30 minutes to overnight. Roll nan 2nd pastry crust mixed and spot it connected a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate for astatine slightest 30 minutes to overnight to chill. To use, preheat nan oven, region nan pastry sheet from nan freezer, and capable it pinch pastry filling. Remove nan chilled pastry crust mixed from nan refrigerator and spot connected apical of nan pastry filling. Trim distant immoderate excess dough, crimp nan edges, and trim slits successful nan apical of nan mixed to let steam to flight arsenic nan pastry bakes. Bake according to nan pastry look instructions. Lattice Pie Crust: Double nan pastry crust recipe. Roll and spot 1 pastry crust mixed into a freezer-safe pastry plate. Freeze for astatine slightest 30 minutes to overnight. Roll nan 2nd pastry crust mixed and trim into 1-inch wide strips. Place nan strips connected a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate for astatine slightest 30 minutes to overnight to chill. To use, preheat nan oven, region nan pastry sheet from nan freezer, and capable it pinch pastry filling. Remove nan chilled pastry crust mixed strips from nan refrigerator and spot them connected apical of nan pastry filling successful a woven shape to shape a lattice topping. Trim distant immoderate excess mixed and crimp nan edges. Bake according to nan pastry look instructions. Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions: To make ahead. Prepare nan pastry crust mixed arsenic directed and spot it into a freezer-safe pastry plate. Wrap good pinch freezer-safe integrative wrap topped pinch aluminum foil and frost for 30 minutes to overnight. To use, region from nan freezer and adhd your pastry filling. Bake according to nan look instructions. If a blind-baked pastry crust is needed for nan recipe, travel nan directions included successful nan conception How to Blind Bake Pie Crust. To frost for a longer term. Prepare nan pastry crust mixed arsenic directed and spot it into a freezer-safe pastry plate. Wrap good pinch freezer-safe integrative wrap topped pinch aluminum foil and spot into nan freezer for up to 6 months. To use, region from nan freezer, adhd your pastry filling, and cook according to nan look instructions. If unsighted baking, travel nan instructions successful nan conception How to Blind Bake Pie Crust. Calories: 193kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 15mg | Sodium: 197mg | Potassium: 25mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 177IU | Calcium: 5mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo

Originally published 2012. Updated July 2023 pinch further tips.