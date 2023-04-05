The FBI and nan U.S. service captured an guiltless Delta Airlines aviator - who was not nan intended target - successful a training workout gone incorrect successful Boston.

The man successful his 30s - who had nary thought what was happening - is reported to person been sleeping astatine nan time.

After proceeding commotion extracurricular his room astatine nan Revere Hotel successful Stuart Street successful nan early hours of Wednesday, he opened nan doorway only to beryllium detained and handcuffed. He was interrogated and held successful nan ablution for astir an hour, earlier nan correction was realised.

The FBI said its Boston section has been assisting nan US section of defence successful carrying retired a training workout for its agents.

The nonsubjective was to "simulate a business their unit mightiness brushwood successful a deployed environment", but owed to a "miscommunication", nan squad ended up astatine nan incorrect edifice room.

Agents apologised, but edifice information was informed of nan operation up and subsequently contacted nan Boston police.

A Boston constabulary incident study said officers were called to nan segment astatine astir 12:20am connected Wednesday 4 April and confirmed that nan agents were so conducting a training exercise.

Luckily, nary 1 was harmed during nan mock mission. Local media study that nan aviator refused immoderate curen and said he needed to speak to his employer earlier taking immoderate action.

In a statement, nan FBI said: "Based connected inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to nan incorrect room and detained an individual, not nan intended domiciled player. Thankfully cipher was injured.

"The Boston Police Department was called and responded to nan segment to corroborate that this was so a training exercise. Safety is ever a privilege of nan FBI, and our rule enforcement partners, and we return these incidents very seriously."

The FBI Boston section is reviewing nan incident pinch nan section of defense complete whether to return immoderate further action.

The aviator has not been publically identified astatine this time.