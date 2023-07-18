Pinarasakan (Malaysian Braised Fish With Sour Fruit)

Why This Recipe Works
- Cooking connected debased power until astir of nan gravy has evaporated helps guarantee each nan flavors meld together.
- Cooking bone-in food yields a richer spirit profile.
Pinarasakan—also known arsenic pinarasak, pinasakan, aliases parasakan—is a well-known cooking method wrong nan indigenous Kadazan-Dusun organization of Sabah, Malaysia. Before refrigeration, nan Kadazan-Dusun organization recovered that cooking food pinch a generous magnitude of brackish and sour consequence until it began to barren retired some improved its flavor, and much importantly, extended its support life. Eventually, this cooking method became known arsenic pinarasakan. Pinarasakan tin beryllium made pinch either freshwater aliases saltwater fish, though oily food specified arsenic mackerel is recommended for this mentation truthful nan soma does not barren retired excessively quickly while cooking.
Pinarasakan requires nan usage of a souring supplier for some spirit and preservation, usually a benignant of fruit, which varies depending connected location and availability. In nan Penampang territory of Sabah, it is customary to usage nan dried skins of takob-akob (Garcinia parvifolia), a tart, cherry-sized fruit. In different parts of Sabah, locals whitethorn usage bambangan (a chaotic mango endemic to Borneo that is besides known arsenic mangifera pajang), belimbing buluh (Averrhoa bilimbi, a mini greenish consequence that looks for illustration digit lime), unripe mango, tamarind pulp, asam keping (Garcinia atroviridis, a sour consequence that looks for illustration a transverse betwixt an pome and a persimmon), calamansi, aliases lime juice.
The aromatics typically utilized are caller turmeric, ginger, and bird's oculus chiles, though different ingredients specified arsenic lemongrass, garlic, shallot, and turmeric leafage whitethorn beryllium added for scent and spirit arsenic well. Ideally, nan food should beryllium salty, sour, and spicy, and fragrant pinch turmeric and ginger. Of course, “perfection” is successful nan eye—er, mouth—of nan eater. Some for illustration nan spirit to sway much successful 1 peculiar guidance aliases other; what’s astir important is that each those different flavors are noticeably present. Many bask nan crockery erstwhile it’s much sour, arsenic nan tang complements nan texture of nan oily fish. Despite nan lengthy simmering time, nan food remains somewhat firm.
The crockery astir commonly prepared utilizing this cooking method is known arsenic pinarasakan sada bosungan successful Kadazan-Dusun. ”Sada” refers to “fish,” while ”bosungan” is nan section sanction for scad, an oily, mackerel-like fish. Pinarasakan sada bosungan is champion eaten pinch steamed achromatic atom aliases a accepted wrapped atom known arsenic linopot takano. It’s besides eaten arsenic “pusas” aliases drinking snacks, and is usually enjoyed during gatherings pinch family and adjacent friends.
The look beneath is simply a emblematic mentation of pinarasakan sada bosungan. With minimal ingredients for maximal flavor, it’s easy whipped up for a repast successful a emblematic Malaysian kitchen. Spoon nan gravy complete atom and service pinch braised leafy greens for illustration cassava shoots to crushed nan tanginess of nan soup.
Pinarasakan (Malaysian Braised Fish With Sour Fruit)
Salty, sour, spicy, and fragrant pinch turmeric and ginger, this braised food is typically served pinch leafy greens and rice.
- One 4-inch knob caller turmeric (about 1 ounce; 25g), peeled and julienned
- One 2-inch knob caller ginger (about 1 1/2 ounce; 40g), peeled and julienned
- 2 reddish bird's oculus chiles (4g), stemmed and finely chopped1 tablespoonful positive 1 spoon (12g) Diamond Crystal kosher salt; if utilizing array salt, usage half arsenic overmuch by measurement aliases nan aforesaid weight
- 2 tablespoons (30ml) tamarind concentrate, specified arsenic Tamicon
- 1 cup (240ml) water
- 650g small, oily food specified arsenic Boston mackerel aliases scad, gutted and cleaned (about 1 1/2 pounds)
-
In a 12-inch nonstick cookware aliases claypot group complete mean heat, adhd turmeric, ginger, chopped bird's oculus chiles, and salt. (Pan should beryllium ample capable to accommodate nan food without overcrowding.) Add nan tamarind and water, past operation until nan brackish dissolves, astir 1 minute.
-
Add nan food to nan pan, arranging them successful a azygous furniture (do not stack nan food connected apical of each other). Bring to a simmer, past screen nan cookware and trim power to low. Cook nan fish, undisturbed, until astir of nan h2o has cooked disconnected and a concentrated gravy remains, astir 45 minutes. Uncover nan cookware for nan past 15 minutes truthful that nan gravy almost dries out. Turn disconnected nan power and time off nan food successful nan covered cookware until fresh to serve. This will thief forestall nan food from drying retired excessively overmuch and sticking to nan pan.
-
Transfer food to a sheet and service family-style alongside steamed achromatic rice.
Special Equipment
12-inch nonstick cookware pinch lid
Notes
Any small, oily food tin beryllium utilized to make pinarasakan. If utilizing larger fish, bone-in steaks are overmuch much preferable complete fillets.
If nan gravy is runny aft 45 minutes, region nan food to a platter and power nan condiment complete precocious power until thickened, astir 2 minutes.
Make-Ahead and Storage
Pinarasakan tin beryllium refrigerated successful an airtight instrumentality for up to 5 days.