Pita Limjaroenrat: Thailand's reformist leader faces uncertain PM vote

Image source, EPA Image caption, Mr Pita has ridden a voters' rebuff of astir a decade of blimpish rule

By Joel Guinto & Kelly Ng BBC News

The reformist victor of Thailand's elections has been nominated for premier curate astatine nan opening of parliament.

Pita Limjaroenrat swept to triumph arsenic voters rejected blimpish subject norm that had been successful spot since a coup successful 2014.

But he needs nan support of lawmakers appointed by nan aforesaid subject leaders to unafraid a majority.

Mr Pita besides faces last-minute ineligible challenges which could disqualify him.

His confederation has 312 votes, which is 64 short of nan 376 votes required to beryllium elected premier minister.

However, nan leader of nan progressive Move Forward statement said he was assured successful himself up of nan parliamentary vote.

"I will effort my champion successful showing my imagination and explaining each senator's doubts," he said.

Mr Pita besides said location were attempts to "block nan mostly authorities of nan group from getting to tally nan state successful various ways".

"This is rather normal for nan way to powerfulness successful our country... I americium encouraged and hopeful to hole things arsenic they travel until nan dream of excavation and nan group tin beryllium reached," he told nan Thai Rath TV channel.

Apart from nan votes he would need, Mr Pita appeared to look different rustle to his ambitions connected Wednesday erstwhile Thailand's notoriously blimpish Constitutional Court accepted a proposal from nan Election Commission that he beryllium disqualified.

The tribunal says it is now assessing 2 complaints against nan Move Forward leader; 1 that he holds shares successful a media institution - though that institution has not functioned for 15 years.

The different title says Move Forward's connection to amend nan draconian royal defamation lese majeste laws - which has jailed hundreds of critics of nan monarchy, amounts to an effort to overthrow Thailand's full governmental order.

It is unclear erstwhile nan Constitutional Court will deliberate connected nan case, but technically, nether Thailand's laws, Mr Pita tin still go premier curate moreover if he is removed from parliament.

The 42-year-old Harvard postgraduate and erstwhile tech executive has led throngs of orange-clad supporters successful large rallies crossed nan state up of Thursday's parliamentary vote.

"I don't cognize really agelong we will person to hold earlier nan aureate chance of 13 July will travel again," Mr Pita said astatine a Sunday rally extracurricular 1 nan biggest shopping malls successful nan capital, Bangkok.

Ahead of Thursday's parliament session, outgoing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced his status from authorities aft starring nan South East Asian federation for 9 years.

Mr Prayuth was nan service main who carried retired nan 2014 coup to oust nan country's civilian leaders who were accused of monolithic corruption. It was Thailand's 2nd subject uprising since 2006 and successful some instances, a personnel of nan powerful Shinawatra governmental dynasty was removed from power.

In fact, 1 of nan largest blocs successful Mr Pita's conjugation is led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, girl of exiled erstwhile premier minister, Thaksin Shinawatra.

The decades-old lese majeste laws, which tin onshore group successful jailhouse for speaking against nan monarchy, were strictly enforced nether Mr Prayuth's activity and critics said this was utilized to crush free speech.

Mr Pita described Mr Prayuth's word arsenic Thailand's "lost decade" and has promised to extremity nan country's rhythm of corruption and subject uprisings. He pledged reforms that would "demilitarise, demonopolise and decentralise" nan country.