Pixel's ties to Google is its biggest strength—but also a weakness

Google launched its first Pixel phones measurement backmost successful 2016, and we’re coming up connected nan motorboat of nan company’s eighth procreation of devices, nan Pixel 8 series, later this year. Although wide income of nan Pixel lineup are a fraction of what Samsung manages successful a azygous year, I’m not really worried that Google will termination disconnected its Pixel smartphone business, a believe they person a tendency to do.

That’s because Pixel phones service arsenic a reference level for Android, which is 1 of Google’s halfway businesses because of really overmuch money it generates done nan Play ecosystem. Thanks to its ties to Google, Pixel enjoys a level of information and first-class support that different Android hardware vendors dream of, but these ties besides restrain what Pixel tin do.

Since Google is some nan shaper of Pixel and Android, nan 2 teams activity manus successful manus to guarantee that each caller characteristic that Pixel introduces doesn’t break compatibility pinch different parts of nan OS aliases pinch apps. Google’s stance erstwhile it comes to Pixel package is nan correct 1 to return because they person an responsibility to some developers and OEMs, but nan result whitethorn not ever beryllium to nan liking of extremity users.

No “dirty hacks” allowed

When Google’s caller Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold ended up successful nan hands of consumers past month, galore were amazed to study that a batch of nan best Android apps weren’t optimized for their ample screens. Instead of displaying apps successful afloat screen, nan Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold usage letterboxing to spot apps successful a model surrounded by achromatic bars connected some sides. Google’s determination drew disapproval online, pinch immoderate users on Reddit moreover reasoning of returning their caller Fold because of its software.

The Twitter app moving connected nan Pixel Tablet. Android places nan app successful a letterbox to sphere its facet ratio. (Image credit: Kartheek Alladi)

These users brought up really different devices are capable to show their favourite apps successful afloat screen, aliases astatine slightest connection them nan action to do so, successful opposition to Google’s devices. For example, nan Twitter app connected Samsung tablets takes up nan full screen.

The Twitter app moving connected nan Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Because media content, ads, and nan research header are designed to return up disposable horizontal abstraction while maintaining their facet ratios, nan Twitter app erstwhile stretched tin look rather distorted, to nan constituent wherever not moreover a azygous tweet tin beryllium displayed successful its entirety. (Image credit: Mishaal Rahman)

Google’s determination to letterbox apps, successful my view, is nan correct one: It compromises betwixt nan desire of developers to not person their apps’ facet ratios distorted and nan desire of users to usage their apps successful their preferred orientation. If Google had done nothing, past galore apps would simply beryllium locked to image predisposition for illustration connected nan OnePlus Pad aliases OPPO Find N2.

That would evidently supply a unspeakable acquisition for users, arsenic they’d person to flip their devices complete to moreover usage definite apps (imagine utilizing nan 16:10 Pixel Tablet successful image mode!) Instead, Google created a platform-level configuration that lets nan OEM determine whether aliases not to respect an app’s predisposition preference. The Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold some usage this configuration to unit usually portrait-locked apps into scenery mode, but without stretching them by placing them successful a letterbox.

But stretching nan app is precisely what immoderate users want. Sure, it’s technically Twitter’s responsibility that it isn’t optimized for large-screen Android devices, but if 1 tablet provides nan “better” Twitter experience, you tin spot why immoderate group are criticizing Google here.

Ideally, developers would spot that their apps don’t look rather correct connected large-screen Android devices and past get to activity connected optimizing them, but it’s not ever truthful simple. Depending connected nan app, it could return a batch of clip and resources to optimize things. Not each institution is consenting to allocate developers to nan task aliases moreover spot nan request to, considering really fewer users (relatively) entree their apps from these types of devices.

OneUI’s “Landscape position for image apps” characteristic nether Settings > Advanced features > Labs. (Image credit: Mishaal Rahman)

OEMs, recognizing that they can’t perchance get each developer to optimize their apps for their devices, alternatively deploy their ain package features aliases “hacks” to compensate. Samsung, for example, offers a characteristic successful OneUI called “landscape position for image apps” that lets users “force apps that usually only support image position to show successful scenery position erstwhile [their] tablet is being held horizontally.” Crucially, this characteristic besides lets users “choose to support nan app’s original facet ratio aliases agelong it to capable nan full screen.” So while apps for illustration FedEx, Venmo, Authy, Nothing X, Amplifi, AMEX, and much are shown successful a letterbox connected nan Pixel Tablet, they tin beryllium forced to capable up nan surface successful scenery mode connected a Galaxy tablet.

Let's not conscionable shame Twitter FedEx, Venmo, Authy, Nothing X, Amplifi, AMEX, and more. Optimize your apps https://t.co/DsgmGlc9MC pic.twitter.com/M5n2l56LzQJune 22, 2023 See more

Google, however, can’t get distant pinch this. When they show developers that their apps will behave a definite way, they person to abide by that connected their ain devices. All Google tin really do is encourage, but not force, developers to optimize their apps for ample screens. Google has to support a delicate equilibrium betwixt pleasing users, developers, and OEMs, dissimilar OEMs who really only person to please their users.

I’m evidently oversimplifying things here, arsenic it’s not for illustration OEMs tin get distant pinch anything. Android compatibility requirements and testing still restrain what OEMs tin alteration to a definite extent. Though arsenic galore developers will show you, nan compatibility requirements often don’t spell acold enough, arsenic OEMs person been breaking how inheritance services work for years now. OEMs messiness pinch inheritance services to output amended artillery life, which is yet different point that Google can’t get distant with, resulting successful “worse” artillery life connected Pixels erstwhile excluding other factors.

Google’s besides not completely against “dirty hacks” — they conscionable don’t instrumentality immoderate that would messiness pinch developers’ expectations for really nan OS will behave. For example, pinch nan Pixel Tablet, Google group its “natural orientation” to image truthful that camera apps don’t break erstwhile letterboxed. They besides implemented a compatibility fix that disables car rotation only for full-screen, portrait-locked apps for illustration games.

As you tin see, erstwhile Google wants to make immoderate changes to Android, they person a batch to consider. Sometimes, that results successful highly requested features taking years to merchandise because they person to beryllium implemented “the correct way.”

Making changes “the correct way”

Google is often mocked for “copying” features from OEMs for illustration Samsung, but there’s a bully logic why they’re often “late” to adopt definite features. They first request to guarantee there’s really capable liking successful nan characteristic for it to beryllium worthy it to activity connected it, otherwise, they whitethorn extremity up implementing a characteristic that fewer group usage but that they still person to support for respective releases. They besides request to guarantee location are nary regressions aliases conflicts pinch different parts of nan OS aliases pinch apps, arsenic good arsenic reside immoderate limitations successful existing implementations, because their type of nan characteristic whitethorn not only show up connected their ain Pixel phones but besides successful AOSP for immoderate OEM to adapt.

For example, Google yet added scrolling screenshot support successful Android 12, years aft different OEMs implemented specified a feature. The measurement that galore OEMs implemented scrolling screenshots was to simulate a scroll, return aggregate screenshots, and past stitch them each together erstwhile nan extremity of nan page has been reached. Google refused to return this approach because location are galore apps it doesn’t activity with. Android 12’s scrolling screenshot implementation useful pinch each apps that usage a modular View-based UI, and for nan apps it doesn’t activity with, there’s an API that they tin usage to make it work.

Android scrolling screenshot characteristic (Image credit: Android Central)

That’s usually really these things go. OEMs create a characteristic that gains fame but that has respective limitations, Google sees nan characteristic and decides to robust retired immoderate kinks, and past Google releases nan characteristic arsenic good arsenic an accompanying API and archiving erstwhile necessary.

Again, though, whether a characteristic is implemented nan “correct” measurement is of small consequence to immoderate users, those who only attraction that nan characteristic is disposable successful immoderate form. And to immoderate extent, I work together pinch them: It surely would’ve been convenient to person a scrolling screenshot characteristic that worked well enough alternatively than not having 1 astatine each until Android 12. But Google can’t get distant pinch providing a half-baked feature, which is partially why they’ve taken truthful agelong to adopt different features for illustration one-handed mode, bubbles, app cloning, and desktop mode into banal Android.

Always up of nan pack

While different instrumentality makers person much elasticity erstwhile it comes to creating caller features, they don’t person nan privileged position that Pixel has erstwhile it comes to getting caller features into Android. Google is already difficult astatine activity processing Android 15 “Vanilla Ice Cream”, but OEMs won’t really get nan afloat breakdown connected what’s caller successful nan OS until they’re briefed connected it ostensibly later this year. Yes, OEMs do get early entree to nan root codification for each caller Android version, but that doesn’t hap until Google’s already fundamentally planned retired what features and APIs they want to instrumentality successful nan adjacent release. And a batch of those changes are typically made pinch a early Pixel instrumentality successful mind. Most, of course, are not, but galore of them are.

Take, for example, a batch of nan changes Google made successful Android 13 pinch Pixel devices successful mind. They added a hub mode and USB audio dock support for nan Pixel Tablet, a “media pat to transfer” characteristic to powerfulness caller cross-device experiences betwixt Pixel phones and nan Pixel Tablet, and an “Ambient Context” API to powerfulness nan privacy-preserving backend for nan Pixel’s cough and snore discovery feature, conscionable to sanction a few. When Google has a caller Pixel characteristic successful mind that requires changes to nan Android platform, they don’t person to needfully fight to get it approved—they conscionable request to guarantee that it’s done “the correct way”.

A Pixel Tablet that’s astir to beryllium docked. Though nan tablet attaches to nan dock via pogo pins connected nan back, Android treats nan dock arsenic a USB audio dock. Android’s USB HAL added support for audio docks successful Android 13. (Image credit: Google)

Again, I’m oversimplifying here: There are galore group wrong Android that thief oversee caller characteristic implementations to guarantee they don’t present imaginable information issues aliases break immoderate APIs, truthful it’s not for illustration immoderate characteristic petition from Pixel is instantly implemented without soul scrutiny. But nan truth that Pixel and Android are some nether nan aforesaid umbrella makes it easier for them to align connected what changes should beryllium implemented successful early versions of nan OS. OEMs do get a batch of opportunity successful nan early guidance of nan platform, though, particularly erstwhile it comes to decisions that straight effect them. And it’s not for illustration OEMs person to hold for Google to adopt basal changes into AOSP earlier they tin commencement to activity connected a caller feature.

Finally, I can’t extremity things present without mentioning 1 of nan Pixel’s biggest strengths: they get first dibs connected caller Android releases. Because Google uses Pixel arsenic Android’s reference platform, caller versions of nan OS are developed and tested connected nan device. While location are times erstwhile being nan first ones to effort nan caller OS hasn’t worked out, I deliberation astir Pixel users will work together that time 1 updates are portion of what drew them to nan brand. Pixel shines arsenic a smartphone marque because of its ties to Google, but I dream that aft reference this article, you’ve travel to amended understand why they make definite decisions aliases look “slow” astatine picking up definite features compared to others.