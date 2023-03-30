Plaschke: Newest Dodgers inspire and help set the tone for a season of intrigue

It was wet, acold and beautiful.

The lineup was weird, worrisome and wonderful.

Opening time was opening night, nan decade-long dynasty was riddled pinch holes, nan summer’s champion fans were bundled up and uncertain and yet ...

The magic returned, stronger than ever, nan Dodgers opening nan 2023 season Thursday nighttime against nan Arizona Diamondbacks pinch an 8-2 win astatine a Dodger Stadium outfitted pinch a caller and energized buzz.

Folks shivered, but they roared. There were quiet seats, but dancing successful nan aisles. This was an statement past seen collapsing against nan San Diego Padres successful nan National League Division Series past season, but nan aerial was filled pinch forgiveness and forgetfulness and joy.

There was, “Fred-die! Fred-die!” There was, “Mooookie!” And location was, “Who’s that?”

Beneath nan pavilion singing and broad cheering and dazzling caller stadium lights lingered that unusual Chavez Ravine commodity known arsenic intrigue.

This was a Dodgers squad pinch 5 caller players successful nan starting lineup, including 2 rookies appearing successful their first play opener. This was a Dodgers squad picked to decorativeness 2nd successful a National League West Division it has won 9 retired of nan past 10 years.

This was, for once, nan opening of drama, and nan associated rocked pinch it.

New kid James Outman blasted a two-run homer and singled. New kid Miguel Vargas walked and scored. New vet J.D. Martinez drove successful a tally pinch a poked single. New vet David Peralta drove successful different tally pinch a difficult single. And caller shortstop Miguel Rojas ... well, he booted a grounder for nan season’s first error, but this wasn’t a nighttime to beryllium picky.

Miguel Vargas, right, celebrates pinch James Outman aft Outman’s two-run location tally during nan sixth inning Thursday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Combined pinch nan speedy play dictated by nan caller transportation clock, nan crippled was a blur of caller faces and compelling action, each of it anchored by aged friend Julio Urías, who gave up 2 runs successful six innings.

Season started, reside set.

This is going to beryllium different. This is going to beryllium strange. This could beryllium a blast.

“We’ve had romance novels each twelvemonth for nan past 10 years, we knew each nan characters, we knew we would do really well,” said Orel Hershiser, nan erstwhile Dodgers pitching awesome and existent broadcaster. “This 1 is simply a mystery, and it’s benignant of fun.”

The 3rd nighttime play opener present successful 47 years was genuinely a hoot, pinch nan 5 Dodgers newbies combining to spell 7 for 17 pinch 4 RBIs.

Talk astir making themselves astatine home. Dave Roberts, Dodgers manager, said it was important for each of nan caller players to get a sound and relax.

Dodgers fans stock their opinions connected nan transportation timepiece and whether it makes nan crippled amended aliases not.

“You ever want to get that first get-on-base ... to benignant of lend ... each these guys trying to do something,” Roberts said. “Guys who lend who haven’t been here, that’s a bully start, allows them to benignant of drawback a breath.”

About nan only point that didn’t ever play truthful good were those agleam caller lights, which were amazingly darkened erstwhile nan Diamondbacks made a pitching change. Can they do that? What if nan pitcher moving successful from nan bullpen trips because he can’t see? Here’s guessing that small instrumentality will soon beryllium declared against nan rules.

“Light were astonishing ... successful nan mediate of a play we sewage a small fierce pinch nan dimmer switch,” Roberts said pinch a smile. “Better them than us. I conjecture that’s different advantage to playing astatine Dodger Stadium.

As for nan different bells and whistles of a play opener, everything other was classy, and everything other worked.

First, successful a throwback to caller Dodgers’ World Series appearances, Keith Williams Jr. sang nan nationalist anthem, erstwhile again showing much scope than immoderate Dodgers infielder.

Then, arsenic nan anthem was ending, location was a flyover that rattled windows successful Pasadena.

Next, arsenic an homage to nan Dodgers’ esteemed pitching history, nan first transportation was jointly thrown retired by Cy Young winners Fernando Valenzuela, Eric Gagne and Hershiser, pinch their catchers being Mike Scioscia, Rick Dempsey and Roberts. Stealing nan show was Scioscia, who received a immense ovation while making a uncommon quality astatine Dodger Stadium aft spending 19 years managing nan Angels.

After nan comfortableness of nan pregame partying came nan unfamiliar parameters of a 2023 Dodgers game.

The ceremonial subordinate introductions featured arsenic galore tepid cheers arsenic roars, nan fans still trying to fig retired who was whom.

After nan lineup’s powerful first 4 of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy, location appeared ... who was that again?

Martinez was nan designated hitter. Peralta was successful near field. Vargas and Outman were astatine 2nd guidelines and halfway field, respectively. Rojas batted ninth.

Raise your manus if you’ve ever earnestly watched immoderate of those past 5 guys, ever. Raise your manus if you could moreover admit immoderate of them?

This isn’t a bad thing. Before nan game, Roberts said arsenic much.

“I deliberation volatility is astir apt excessively beardown of a word,” Roberts said. “But erstwhile you person much seasoned ballplayers aliases proven players, I deliberation that you tin benignant of stake connected nan shot card. When there’s much unknowns arsenic acold arsenic work time, I deliberation it adds to that benignant of volatility, but pinch that comes a batch of excitement. And I deliberation that for each of us, we’re going to clasp that.”

The lineup moreover contained a first-time opening time starter, though he was 1 of nan fewer fixtures, Urías being nan astir celebrated Dodger these days, nan Mexican left-hander capturing nan affection of nan organization overmuch for illustration his predecessor Valenzuela.

“Gosh, if you look astatine this instrumentality guidelines ... and you look astatine really they support Julio, sloppy of race,” Roberts said, “I surely judge that pinch what Fernando did for shot and nan Dodgers, and really Julio has embraced his Mexican background, it’s ever nosy to guidelines for group who look for illustration you.”

He mightiness not beryllium a Dodger for long. Urías tin go a free supplier aft this season.

“Yeah,” said Roberts dryly. “I’ve heard.”

One wintertime aft refusing to walk connected a top-flight free agent, will nan Dodgers salary what it takes to support their section hero? It’s a communicative worthy watching, but conscionable 1 of galore compelling stories successful a play that, for once, should beryllium filled pinch them.

It each started connected an odd, unsettling, blow-on-your-hands Thursday night.

It couldn’t person started better.