Playing Ted Lasso's Keeley Showed Juno Temple A Side Of Acting She'd Never Seen

All bully things must travel to an end, and it looks for illustration that's going to beryllium nan lawsuit for "Ted Lasso" connected Apple TV+ aft nan conclusion of its in-progress third season. But it's surely amended to fto thing extremity connected its ain position alternatively than resistance it retired for acold excessively long. Fans will still person thing typical to return distant from nan experience, arsenic will prima Juno Temple, who plays fan-favorite Keeley Jones connected nan show. Temple really earned immoderate real-life benefits from playing nan part, including gaining immoderate penetration into her ain career.

Speaking pinch Town & Country, Temple was asked astir really nan domiciled of Keeley has really impacted her life. In response, nan character explained that her clip connected nan show provided immoderate incredibly valuable penetration into some her individual and master lives:

"She's decidedly taught maine much astir being kinder to myself. She's sewage specified a ray astir her. I decidedly hadn't done a batch of drama activity earlier this show — I wouldn't opportunity that I play a drama performance, truthful I don't really cognize what that intends still. That's thing I'm still learning. She brought a batch much lightness than possibly I realized I could get from work."

Temple besides added, "I decidedly consciousness innately I'm much dramatic, truthful that was thing that I was really grateful for because she decidedly brought a batch of ray into my life successful immoderate dark-ish times."