Playing with *what*? Watch a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant make a NSFW guess that led to laughs

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant had 2 WWE superstars — and big Pat Sajak — cracking up aft she offered a NSFW conjecture to 1 of nan game's puzzles.

Contestant Tracina Jones caused a commotion connected nan March 27 episode, nan first installment of nan crippled show's WWE tournament, which pairs contestants pinch WWE stars.

Jones played alongside Drew McIntyre, pinch WWE stars Xavier Woods and Carmella teaming up pinch nan show's 2 different players.

Jones and McIntyre were attempting to lick a three-word puzzle successful nan “Fun & Games” category, pinch nan blanks successful nan building looking for illustration this: “_ L _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T _ _ _ L L S.”

McIntyre studied nan committee and past leaned down to susurration thing to Jones, who past volunteered a guess.

“Playing pinch balls?” she asked.

On nan look of it, not a wholly inappropriate reply — that is, until Woods starting laughing, prompting everyone’s mind to spell to a naughtier place.

Sajak kept his cool astatine first. "Nope, still time," he stoically announced. McIntyre, however, joined Woods successful laughing.

Contestant Mike Bozzuffi, who was collaborated pinch Woods, later correctly guessed nan puzzle's answer: “Playing pinch dolls.”

Sajak strolled complete to nan duo to congratulate them connected their win, and besides took nan opportunity to susurration to Woods, “You’re trouble,” earlier laughing himself.

“What did I do?” Woods asked.

The charismatic “Wheel of Fortune” page on Twitter shared footage of nan funny infinitesimal and tagged McIntyre, writing, “Come get your girl.”

Woods, who besides goes by nan sanction Austin Creed, besides tweeted astir nan hilarious moment, asking, “How was I expected to react?!?!?”