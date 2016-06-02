Plunging coca prices create ‘humanitarian emergency’ in Colombia

Bogotá, Colombia – Farmers successful parts of Colombia opportunity sales of coca, nan earthy constituent utilized to make cocaine, person collapsed aft a caller surge successful accumulation of nan illicit drug.

“We’ve seen a complete illness of buyers,” said Andres Rojas, a coca farmer successful nan Catatumbo region who advocates for sustainable farming practices among growers. “Entire crops are going unsold, and families are going hungry.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for solutions to nan expanding hunger among impoverished farmers successful coca-growing regions [Joshua Collins/Al Jazeera]

Representatives from farming associations successful Catatumbo, Nariño, Cauca and Putumayo, nan biggest coca-producing regions successful nan country, person called nan economical fallout of nan illness a “humanitarian emergency”.

Rojas explained that, successful caller years, galore farmers successful Catatumbo abandoned nutrient crops successful favour of increasing coca, in portion because transporting harvests from distant regions to waste successful municipality centres is costs prohibitive and difficult, fixed nan deficiency of agrarian infrastructure.

As a result, galore communities are now limited connected nan illicit coca economy.

“Rising coca prices successful caller years meant galore farmers chose to works coca exclusively,” he said. “This deficiency of cultivation and economical diverseness intends nan organization is moreover much difficult deed [by nan driblet successful prices]. Many group don’t moreover turn nutrient crops anymore.”

“The absence of coca paste buyers is starring to hunger successful coca-growing territories,” President Gustavo Petro acknowledged successful a Twitter post connected March 22.

He called for nan reinstatement of government-led coca-substitution programmes, which would salary farmers coca-growing regions to cultivate replacement crops.

Those programmes were an integral portion of Colombia’s 2016 bid accord pinch nan Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), nan country’s largest rebel group astatine nan time.

But erstwhile President Ivan Duque came to powerfulness successful 2018, nan authorities shifted to much fierce “war connected drugs” tactics, alternatively than pursuing societal solutions to coca production.

The coca-substitution programmes were mostly stonewalled and moreover dismantled.

A section of coca has been planted among banana and papaya trees [Joshua Collins/Al Jazeera]

What is causing nan value collapse?

Colombia is nan largest shaper of cocaine successful nan world, and 2021 was a record year for production.

The United Nations Office connected Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimated that 204,000 hectares (504,095 acres) were dedicated to coca cultivation successful 2021, and accumulation has been trending upwards since 2012.

But coca prices began to driblet successful early 2022, according to Daniel Parra, nan separator coordinator for nan Peace and Reconciliation Foundation (PARES).

“By nan extremity of nan year,” he explained, “prices had bottomed out, and buyers for coca paste had go scarce.”

Parra suspects a operation of factors are to blasted for nan collapse. One whitethorn beryllium nan fallout from nan 2022 apprehension and extradition of nan supplier lord Dairo Antonio Usuga David, who utilized nan moniker “Otoniel”.

Now successful nan United States, Otoniel pleaded guilty successful January to moving a criminal endeavor successful his domiciled arsenic a leader of nan Gaitanista Self-Defence Forces of Colombia (AGC), besides known arsenic the Gulf Clan. He besides admitted to smuggling “tons of cocaine, possibly hundreds of tons” into nan US.

As Otoniel awaits his situation sentence, Parra said nan AGC has started to reorganise, shifting its attraction distant from nan world cocaine trade, resulting successful little demand.

“We deliberation AGC whitethorn person begun to attraction connected different illicit income streams, specified arsenic forbidden mining, extortion and home income of illicit substances alternatively than multinational smuggling,” Parra said.

Moving its business distant from large-scale cocaine accumulation could thief nan AGC arsenic it engages successful bid talks pinch Petro’s administration. But it could besides beryllium a shape of retribution, he added.

“They whitethorn besides beryllium trying to punish those successful nan coca manufacture they position arsenic partially responsible for Otoniel’s capture,” Parra explained.

Mashed, processed coca settles connected nan bottommost of a integrative bottle, forming a paste [File: John Vizcaino/Reuters]

Another cardinal facet successful nan diminution of coca prices could beryllium nan emergence of different narcotics that are little difficult to manufacture. After all, nan materials needed for refining coca paste tin beryllium easy traced by Colombian information forces, Parra explained.

“Buying ample amounts of ammonia, sulfuric acerb and sodium permanganate sets disconnected a reddish emblem for rule enforcement authorities,” he said. “Some laboratories whitethorn beryllium switching to different narcotics which are little risky to produce.”

Fentanyl, meanwhile, has “become much celebrated and whitethorn beryllium edging retired immoderate cocaine accumulation successful illicit markets”.

Rojas, nan coca farmer, besides pointed to different facet driving down coca prices: violence.

In Catatumbo specifically, ample swathes of territory are controlled by nan National Liberation Army (ELN), an equipped rebel group. And it maintains a monopoly complete nan waste of coca paste, enforced pinch violence if necessary.

That allows nan ELN to connection substantially little prices for kilos of coca paste, according to experts. Nowadays, nan group is offering “less than half” of what it was paying a twelvemonth ago, Rojas said. “And nan buyers nary longer travel to us. We person to spell to them and dream they are buying astatine all.”

Competition has besides risen arsenic cocaine accumulation expands regionally successful South America, according to nan UNODC.

Coca cultivation successful Peru surged 30.6 percent to 76,158 hectares (188,191 acres) successful 2021. And Bolivia, whose authorities ended its cooperation pinch nan US Drug Enforcement Agency successful November, saw nan cultivation of coca summation 4 percent to 30,500 hectares (75,367 acres) that aforesaid year.

Coca accumulation has accrued successful countries for illustration Peru, heightening title successful nan region among farmers [File: Gabriel Stargardter/Reuters]

The hunt for solutions

Experts and coca growers person welcomed nan existent president’s calls to reimplement crop-substitution programmes and put successful replacement economical opportunities for coca farmers.

But nevertheless, “there is simply a deficiency of religion that nan authorities will fulfill its promises,” Rojas said.

“The authorities needs to show that it has nan will, and nan ability, to unrecorded up to its promises,” said Gimena Sánchez-Garzoli, Andes head for nan Washington Office connected Latin America (WOLA).

She explained that astir farmers who signed up for erstwhile crop-substitution programmes were near successful nan lurch, erstwhile they eradicated their coca crops connected nan committedness of authorities payments that ne'er arrived.

“Petro needs to show that his management tin spell from rhetoric to implementation,” she said.

Rojas himself has seen really replacement crops tin prosper. While his coca yields person fallen successful value, his nutrient harvests are becoming much profitable. With truthful fewer section farmers producing fruits and vegetables, astir of nan region’s caller nutrient is imported.

“We whitethorn person to turn platano alternatively of coca,” he said, referring to a type of banana crop. In nan agelong run, he concluded, a coca-dependent system is simply not sustainable.

“We aren’t supplier lords,” he said. “We are nan agrarian poor. We are farmers. We are nan bottommost of nan pyramid successful this industry. And our organization needs to diversify cultivation accumulation to survive.”

“But arsenic agelong arsenic nan authorities refuses to promote nan improvement of different options, this dependence will continue.”