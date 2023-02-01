Rishi Sunak has blamed doctors and nurses going connected onslaught for longer NHS waiting times.

The premier curate admitted nan backlog successful nan wellness work has gone up since he took agency 9 months ago, erstwhile a grounds 7.2 cardinal group were awaiting treatment.

He has made cutting NHS waiting lists one of his apical 5 priorities up of nan adjacent election.

But nan latest information shows 7.5million patients were waiting to commencement regular infirmary curen astatine nan extremity of May, up from 7.42million astatine nan extremity of April.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged nan premier curate complete nan emergence astatine nan last PMQs earlier nan summertime recess. He asked: "When nan premier curate took agency 9 months ago, nan NHS waiting database had 7.2 cardinal group connected it, what's nan number today?"

Mr Sunak did not springiness a fig but replied: "The logic that nan NHS waiting lists are higher coming than they were past - aft really being unchangeable for nan first months arsenic we put successful spot caller initiatives - is very simple, and that's because nan NHS has been disrupted by business action."

He insisted nan authorities had a "clear scheme which is working" but "industrial action needs to end".

However nan British Medical Association (BMA) - nan national down ongoing inferior expert and advisor strikes - said waiting lists person been rising for nan past 13 years.

Labour's Wes Streeting besides disputed nan premier minister's explanation, tweeting: "Now we cognize why Rishi Sunak refuses to discuss pinch NHS staff. He wants nan strikes to spell ahead, truthful he tin blasted doctors and nurses for his failure."

Green MP Caroline Lucas added: "So Sunak yet admits that #NHS waiting lists *are* going up.

"But let's beryllium clear, inferior doctors & nurses striking for adjacent & decent salary isn't nan origin of our NHS successful situation - it's nan denotation of 13 years of Tory Govt underfunding, understaffing & undervaluing it."

More than half a cardinal infirmary appointments person been cancelled owed to nan activity of NHS onslaught action which began successful December, involving nurses, paramedics, physiotherapists and doctors.

The statement comes up of a 48-hour onslaught by infirmary consultants starting connected Thursday, which NHS leaders person warned will time off regular attraction "at a standstill".

This follows nan longest play of business action successful nan history of nan NHS by inferior doctors, which lasted 5 days from past Thursday to Tuesday morning.

Disruption is expected to proceed passim summertime aft nan BMA rejected nan government's "final offer" of a 6% salary rise, calling nan summation "a ferocious real-terms salary cut".

During PMQs Mr Sunak said doctors should judge nan connection and called connected Sir Keir to backmost nan government's position.

"On this important issue, while his MPs are backmost connected nan picket lines, yet again connected this rumor he simply refuses to return a position," he said.

However Mr Sunak was past reprimanded by nan Speaker of nan House, who reminded him nan premier curate is nan 1 who should beryllium answering questions.

Sir Keir went onto onslaught nan government's NHS workforce plan, which he claimed was "nicked" from Labour but not afloat costed, and besides raised a study which showed nan government is connected way to break a cardinal committedness to build 40 caller hospitals by 2030.

The PM insisted: "Not only are we going to present connected our manifesto committedness to build 40 caller hospitals crossed nan state by 2030, we're not conscionable stopping there, we're besides delivering 100 infirmary upgrades crossed nan state and crucially complete 100 caller organization diagnostic centres to velocity up curen for people."