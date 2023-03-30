Image source, Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has promised schools will person guidance connected policies for transgender pupils for nan summertime term.

The Prime Minister intervened aft a school national said its members were navigating a 'minefield' astir gender.

He was asked astir a study from a centre-right deliberation vessel Policy Exchange which looked astatine 154 English secondary schools.

It recovered only 39 of them reliably informed parents erstwhile pupils identified arsenic trans aliases questioned their gender,

Eighty-seven schools recovered parents were not reliably informed, 14 did not supply capable item and a further 14 chose not to respond.

The authors of the report, written arsenic portion of nan deliberation tank's Biology Matters Project, submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) petition to 304 of England's 24,000 secondary schools.

The schools were chosen astatine random. Any typical schools which were selected were discounted from nan study arsenic Policy Exchange said "many of nan issues raised are not applicable aliases relevant" to them.

Schools were asked a bid of questions astir their policies connected issues ranging from whether schools would disclose to parents arsenic soon arsenic a pupil 'comes out' arsenic transgender aliases questions their gender, to whether children should play successful sports teams that don't lucifer their activity registered astatine birth. Only 154 of 304 schools responded. Not each of nan schools responded to each of nan questions asked.

The study claimed immoderate schools felt disclosing accusation to parents astir whether a questioned their gender identity, aliases expressed a wish to alteration gender, would breach nan child's confidentiality.

When asked astir nan study during a sojourn to nan UK Atomic Energy Authority successful Oxfordshire connected Thursday, Mr Sunak said he was "very concerned."

He added: "For me, nan information and wellbeing of our children is of paramount importance. I've besides been clear that parents must beryllium capable to cognize what is being taught to their kids successful school, particularly connected these delicate areas.

"I'm besides going to opportunity coming that for nan summertime word we will make judge we people guidance for schools truthful that they cognize really to respond erstwhile children are asking astir their gender.

"These are really delicate areas, it's important that we dainty them sensitively, and that parents cognize what's going on, and we'll make judge that that happens."

The Teaching Union Association of School and College Leaders said schools had been waiting for guidance for "several years."

ASCL General Secretary Geoff Barton said: "Schools activity very difficult to beryllium delicate to nan needs of pupils questioning their gender identity, and each their pupils, by providing a supportive and caring environment, and school children sensitively astir respectful relationships successful a divers nine done RSE lessons.

"Unfortunately, they are endeavouring to do this successful nan discourse of a nationalist minefield of powerfully held and opposing views, of which this study from a think-tank is yet different example.

"Meanwhile, nan authorities has still not produced guidance for schools connected supporting pupils who place arsenic trans aliases who are questioning their gender identity, contempt this having been nether chat for respective years.

"This is intelligibly needed truthful that schools are capable to tie connected an established group of guidelines alternatively than perpetually being caught successful nan crossfire betwixt opposing views and beliefs."

A Department for Education spokesperson said its privilege was nan information and wellbeing of children and young people.

"The acquisition caput is moving intimately pinch nan curate for women and equalities to nutrient guidance for schools, which we will beryllium consulting connected shortly.