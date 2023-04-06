Poco C51 goes official with Helio G36 and 5,000mAh battery

28 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Poco C51 goes official with Helio G36 and 5,000mAh battery

The Poco C51 debuted coming arsenic nan latest fund introduction successful Poco’s C-series. It brings a 6.52-inch LCD pinch HD+ resolution, a Helio G36 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Poco C51 successful Power Black and Royal Blue Poco C51 successful Power Black and Royal Blue
Poco C51 successful Power Black and Royal Blue

The instrumentality comes successful a azygous 6GB RAM and 64GB retention configuration. Storage is expandable via nan microSD paper slot. The package broadside is covered by Android 13 (Go edition) while nan 5,000 mAh artillery supports 10W charging via nan bundled charger. There’s a 5MP front-facing camera housed successful nan waterdrop notch while nan backmost brings an 8MP superior cam and a VGA sensor for extent data.

Poco C51 cardinal specs
Poco C51 cardinal specs

Poco C51 comes successful Power Black and Royal Blue colors. Pricing is group astatine INR 8,499 ($104) and unfastened income commencement connected April 12 astatine 12 noon from Flipkart. There’s a typical first-day waste discount which reduces nan value to INR 7,799 ($95).

Source

More
Source Gsmarena

Related Article

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra appear on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra appear on Geekbench

1 hour ago
vivo is working on X90S flagship with upcoming Dimensity 9200+

vivo is working on X90S flagship with upcoming Dimensity 9200+

2 hours ago
Realme Narzo N55 teased in new color, charging speed confirmed

Realme Narzo N55 teased in new color, charging speed confirmed

3 hours ago
Scientists on high alert for bird flu as seabirds return to UK coast

Scientists on high alert for bird flu as seabirds return to UK coast

5 hours ago
A lifetime subscription to this Ai-powered transcription app is on sale for under £50

A lifetime subscription to this Ai-powered transcription app is on sale for under £50

5 hours ago
How to livestream Paris-Roubaix online for free

How to livestream Paris-Roubaix online for free

5 hours ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

9 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

9 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.