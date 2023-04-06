Poco C51 goes official with Helio G36 and 5,000mAh battery

The Poco C51 debuted coming arsenic nan latest fund introduction successful Poco’s C-series. It brings a 6.52-inch LCD pinch HD+ resolution, a Helio G36 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery.



Poco C51 successful Power Black and Royal Blue

The instrumentality comes successful a azygous 6GB RAM and 64GB retention configuration. Storage is expandable via nan microSD paper slot. The package broadside is covered by Android 13 (Go edition) while nan 5,000 mAh artillery supports 10W charging via nan bundled charger. There’s a 5MP front-facing camera housed successful nan waterdrop notch while nan backmost brings an 8MP superior cam and a VGA sensor for extent data.



Poco C51 cardinal specs

Poco C51 comes successful Power Black and Royal Blue colors. Pricing is group astatine INR 8,499 ($104) and unfastened income commencement connected April 12 astatine 12 noon from Flipkart. There’s a typical first-day waste discount which reduces nan value to INR 7,799 ($95).

Source