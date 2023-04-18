Podcast: Pack Your Bag(pipes) with Ross Jennings

Listen and subscribe connected Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and each awesome podcast apps.

In this section of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we sojourn pinch Ross Jennings, aka nan First Piper, has been connected a globe-spanning quest to play nan bagpipes successful each state successful nan world.

Our podcast is an audio guideline to nan world’s wondrous, awe-inspiring, unusual places. In nether 15 minutes, we’ll return you to an unthinkable site, and on nan measurement you’ll meet immoderate fascinating group and perceive their stories. Join america daily, Monday done Thursday, to research a caller wonderment pinch cofounder Dylan Thuras and a vicinity of Atlas Obscura reporters.

Jitto Varghese/Alamy Stock Photo

