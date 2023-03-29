Podcasts are now in YouTube Music

The institution still says Google Podcasts is present to stay

In February, Google announced that it would bring podcasts to YouTube Music, and it looks for illustration they’re now rolling out. Many users study that they’re starting to spot podcasts connected YouTube Music's location surface and successful its hunt panel, and we tin corroborate arsenic overmuch connected 1 of our squad member’s accounts.

For immoderate people, podcasts look arsenic suggestions correct connected nan location screen, but if you don’t spot immoderate there, you tin effort your luck by searching for a podcast of your choice. Keep successful mind that podcasts are only disposable successful nan US for now, truthful if you’re successful different country, your mileage whitethorn vary.

As for nan measurement that podcasts behave connected YouTube Music, nan interface is beautiful akin to regular music. In screenshots shared connected Reddit (via 9to5Google), you tin spot nan now playing conception and a fewer much parts of nan interface. It has nan acquainted toggle astatine nan apical that lets you move betwixt nan audio and video type of nan contented you’re consuming, pinch nan thumbnail aliases screen creation dominating nan mediate of nan screen. Below that, there’s nan title and podcaster on pinch thumbs up and down buttons and nan accustomed scrubbing bar. Only nan buttons adjacent to nan play/pause action are somewhat different. Rather than skip guardant aliases backward, you get 10 seconds rewind and 30 seconds accelerated guardant on pinch a slumber timer and a playback velocity selector.

In nan hunt interface and successful your library, you tin now select for podcasts. This gives you a speedy constituent to jump backmost into immoderate you were listening to before. Like connected Spotify, it’s imaginable to operation and lucifer podcast contented pinch music.

Unfortunately, it looks for illustration YouTube Music doesn’t connection each nan podcasts you could subscribe to via RSS retired there. The original poster connected Reddit explains that they only person entree to podcasts uploaded to YouTube and marked arsenic podcasts contented wrong nan video service. This gives you a large action of contented to perceive to, but location are less podcasts connected it than on, say, Google Podcasts aliases moreover Spotify. We tin only dream that Google plans connected adding support for regular RSS-based podcasts, too. Otherwise, YouTube Music can’t decently compete pinch Spotify successful this area. This besides intends that our ain Android Police podcast isn’t disposable connected nan level since we nary longer connection a video version.

At nan aforesaid time, nan institution confirmed that its standalone Google Podcasts work is present to stay. However, Google precocious removed nonstop links to Google Podcasts from its hunt results, which makes america mobility its committedness to nan service.