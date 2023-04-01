Pole attacks Pope over sex scandal

The Polish constabulary person arrested a man for defacing a John Paul II statue pursuing pedophilia revelations

Two monuments to Pope John Paul II person been defaced complete nan past week successful Poland, aft a book and a documentary aired explosive allegations that he had tolerated pedophile priests during his word arsenic nan archbishop of Krakow. One man was arrested connected Friday for nan onslaught successful Lodz.

“Whatever 1 thinks of nan Pope, vandalism is ne'er nan solution. It’s difficult to find words to picture specified behaviour connected nan day of someone’s death,” officials successful nan cardinal Polish metropolis said connected April 2, sharing a photograph of nan defaced monument connected Facebook.

By Monday morning, different monument to nan pope, successful Stalowa Wola successful eastbound Poland, was besides defaced.

On Friday morning, nan Lodz Prosecutor’s Office announced nan apprehension of a 25-year-old man, who was charged pinch defacing nan monument and insulting nan feelings of believers. If convicted, he faces up to 2 years successful prison. The outlet RMF24 claimed location were much perpetrators, and that nan onslaught was caught connected information cameras astatine nan entranceway to nan cathedral.

The statue successful Lodz had been doused pinch reddish paint, nan pontiff’s look had been painted yellow, and nan pedestal inscribed pinch “maxima culpa” (ultimate fault). Authorities judge this was a reference to nan title of Dutch journalist Ekke Overbeek’s book, published successful Poland past month.

Overbeek has based on that nan early pope, arsenic archbishop of Krakow, covered up nan intersexual maltreatment of boys by astatine slightest 3 Catholic priests during nan 1970s. Similar claims were made successful a documentary journalist Marcin Gutowski made for nan Polish transmission TV24, which aired successful early March.

John Paul II was calved Karol Wojtyla, and is nan only Pole to go nan caput of nan Roman Catholic Church to date. From 1964 to his predetermination successful 1978, he was nan archbishop of Krakow. His elevation has been wide credited pinch nan emergence of anti-Communist defense successful Poland successful nan 1980s. John Paul II died successful 2005 and was declared a saint successful 2014.

Polish authorities person responded to nan claims by saying each accusations of intersexual maltreatment request to beryllium thoroughly investigated, but defended nan precocious pontiff by saying his critics relied connected lies fabricated by nan Communist authorities and that nan Catholic religion had been successful a difficult business astatine nan time.