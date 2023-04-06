Police arrest wife of militant who escaped from Dhaka court premises

41 minutes ago
Police besides said they were conducting a thrust to apprehension Sohel and nan different militant who managed to escape, Moinul Hasan Shamim.

Police arrested Mehedi Hasan Omi, a suspected personnel of militant group Ansar Al Islam, 3 days aft nan incident and claimed Mehedi was nan main coordinator of nan operation.

As galore arsenic 20 group were accused successful a lawsuit complete nan incident.

Shamim and Sohel, some leaders of nan outlawed militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, were sentenced to decease complete their engagement successful nan killings of writer-blogger Avijit Roy and patient Faysal Arefin Dipan.

In nan aftermath of nan incident, constabulary announced a Tk 2 cardinal reward for accusation starring to nan seizure of nan runaway convicts. A reddish alert was besides issued crossed nan country.

Source Bdnews24

