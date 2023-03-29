Pope Francis has been hospitalized after having breathing trouble, the Vatican says

2 hours ago
Pope Francis blesses a impermanent connected March 29, 2023 during nan play wide assemblage astatine St. Peter's quadrate successful The Vatican. Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption

Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images

ROME — The Vatican says Pope Francis has been taken to a Rome infirmary aft complaining of breathing difficulties.

Earlier nan Vatican claimed nan sojourn was for a antecedently scheduled check-up.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni's 2nd connection said that infirmary tests showed Francis is suffering from a respiratory infection, but they ruled retired COVID.

After 10 years arsenic pope, Francis continues to reshape nan Catholic Church

Bruni said nan pope will stay successful nan infirmary for a fewer days.

The pope has diverticulitis, a information that tin infect aliases inflame nan colon. He underwent room successful 2021 to region portion of his colon.

Earlier this twelvemonth he had said nan information had returned, but that he was not overly concerned.

Francis is owed to observe Palm Sunday Mass this weekend, nan commencement of galore ceremonies, including Good Friday and culminating pinch Easter Sunday connected April 9.

Francis visited nan Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan successful February. It was first papal sojourn since to nan DRC since 1985, and nan first by a pope since South Sudan gained independency successful 2011.

Source Npr

