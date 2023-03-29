Pope Francis: Health improving after night in hospital

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Pope Francis: Health improving after night in hospital

Pope Francis arrives for nan play wide assemblage successful St. Peter's Square astatine nan Vatican, March 29, 2023Image source, Reuters

Image caption,

Pope Francis was admitted to infirmary pinch what was initially said to beryllium a cheque up connected Wednesday

Pope Francis' wellness is improving aft he was taken to infirmary pinch a respiratory condition, nan Vatican has confirmed.

He was admitted to Gemelli Hospital connected Wednesday, for what was initially said to beryllium a scheduled check-up.

In a connection connected Thursday, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said curen for nan 86-year-old pontiff was continuing.

"His Holiness Pope Francis rested good during nan night," he said.

"This greeting aft breakfast, he publication immoderate newspapers and resumed work."

He added that he past went to nan chapel of nan hospital, wherever he prayed and received nan Eucharist.

Mr Bruni did not opportunity erstwhile nan Pope mightiness time off Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican said connected Wednesday he was expected to walk a "few days" there.

His closest staff, including security, spent nan nighttime pinch him, a personification pinch nonstop knowledge told nan BBC.

This is nan busiest clip of nan twelvemonth for Pope Francis, pinch galore events and services scheduled up of Easter weekend.

Palm Sunday Mass takes spot this weekend, pinch Holy Week and Easter celebrations pursuing adjacent week.

Italian news agency Ansa reported nurses were optimistic he would beryllium retired of infirmary successful clip for Palm Sunday.

It added tests had ruled retired bosom problems and pneumonia.

In an earlier statement, nan Vatican confirmed he was not suffering from Covid-19.

The Argentine pontiff marked 10 years arsenic caput of nan Catholic Church earlier this month. He has suffered a number of wellness issues passim his life, including having portion of 1 of his lungs removed astatine property 21.

While keeping a engaged schedule and travelling widely, he has for nan past twelvemonth utilized a wheelchair because of knee symptom and admitted past summertime he had to slow down.

More
Source Bbc

Related Article

Gold smugglers use South African banks, bribes to launder money

Gold smugglers use South African banks, bribes to launder money

15 minutes ago
Russia arrests US journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charge

Russia arrests US journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charge

32 minutes ago
REVIEW | Hyundai i30 N scores a hot-hatch hole-in-one

REVIEW | Hyundai i30 N scores a hot-hatch hole-in-one

42 minutes ago
Middle East round-up: Israel pauses its political crisis, for now

Middle East round-up: Israel pauses its political crisis, for now

45 minutes ago
Heated exchange between state, defence in AKA, robbery matter

Heated exchange between state, defence in AKA, robbery matter

46 minutes ago
How Zimbabwe uses gold smuggling to evade sanctions choke

How Zimbabwe uses gold smuggling to evade sanctions choke

47 minutes ago

Popular Article

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

21 hours ago
Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

12 hours ago
How to Wisely Invest $200 a Month: A Comprehensive Guide

How to Wisely Invest $200 a Month: A Comprehensive Guide

20 hours ago
News24.com | These are SA's top asset managers

News24.com | These are SA's top asset managers

18 hours ago
Act by April 1: Why I jumped at the chance to get Hyatt Globalist in an easy new challenge

Act by April 1: Why I jumped at the chance to get Hyatt Globalist in an easy new challenge

16 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.