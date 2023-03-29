Pope Francis: Health improving after night in hospital

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Pope Francis was admitted to infirmary pinch what was initially said to beryllium a cheque up connected Wednesday

Pope Francis' wellness is improving aft he was taken to infirmary pinch a respiratory condition, nan Vatican has confirmed.

He was admitted to Gemelli Hospital connected Wednesday, for what was initially said to beryllium a scheduled check-up.

In a connection connected Thursday, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said curen for nan 86-year-old pontiff was continuing.

"His Holiness Pope Francis rested good during nan night," he said.

"This greeting aft breakfast, he publication immoderate newspapers and resumed work."

He added that he past went to nan chapel of nan hospital, wherever he prayed and received nan Eucharist.

Mr Bruni did not opportunity erstwhile nan Pope mightiness time off Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican said connected Wednesday he was expected to walk a "few days" there.

His closest staff, including security, spent nan nighttime pinch him, a personification pinch nonstop knowledge told nan BBC.

This is nan busiest clip of nan twelvemonth for Pope Francis, pinch galore events and services scheduled up of Easter weekend.

Palm Sunday Mass takes spot this weekend, pinch Holy Week and Easter celebrations pursuing adjacent week.

Italian news agency Ansa reported nurses were optimistic he would beryllium retired of infirmary successful clip for Palm Sunday.

It added tests had ruled retired bosom problems and pneumonia.

In an earlier statement, nan Vatican confirmed he was not suffering from Covid-19.

The Argentine pontiff marked 10 years arsenic caput of nan Catholic Church earlier this month. He has suffered a number of wellness issues passim his life, including having portion of 1 of his lungs removed astatine property 21.