Issued on: 31/03/2023 - 05:00

Pope Francis speaks pinch aides anterior to being helped into nan “popemobile” from his wheelchair pursuing nan play wide assemblage astatine St. Peter's quadrate successful The Vatican, March 29, 2023.

Pope Francis has seen a marked betterment successful his wellness aft receiving an infusion of antibiotics for an infectious bronchitis, nan Vatican said successful an upbeat connection connected Thursday.

The pope was taken to infirmary connected Wednesday aft complaining of breathing difficulties, raising caller concerns complete nan wellness of nan 86-year-old pontiff, who is suffering from a number of ailments.

Quoting Francis's aesculapian team, nan Vatican said the pope had been diagnosed pinch an infectious bronchitis virus, a highly contagious respiratory disease, which required an intravenous infusion of antibiotics.

"(This) produced nan expected effects pinch a marked betterment successful his authorities of health," nan connection said, adding: "Based connected nan expected progress, nan Holy Father could beryllium discharged successful nan coming days."

The Vatican said that the pope had spent nan day "devoting himself to rest, dream and immoderate work."

Earlier connected Thursday, indicating that Francis was not confined to his bed, nan Vatican said he had prayed successful nan mini chapel wrong his backstage infirmary suite.

"I americium touched by nan galore messages received successful these hours and I definitive my gratitude for nan closeness and prayer," the pope wrote separately connected Twitter.

It was not clear whether Francis would beryllium capable to participate successful immoderate of nan upcoming Holy Week events -- 1 of nan busiest periods successful nan Church calendar, which kicks disconnected pinch Palm Sunday connected April 2.

Cardinals to preside

Cardinals said they had been told by nan Vatican that the pope would not preside complete Easter services this twelvemonth and that they would stock retired nan ceremonies betwixt them.

However, Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re told AGI news agency that Francis was expected to be nan main Mass connected Easter Day itself, which falls connected April 9.

Last year, the pope sat to 1 broadside during immoderate of nan Easter events owed to persistent knee pain, leaving it to elder cardinals to lead nan Masses.

Well-wishers successful St. Peter's Square urged a speedy betterment for nan Argentine pontiff.

"We dream he will get good soon and observe nan Easter Mass," said a nun from Tanzania, Sister Faustina. "We really emotion him," said a nun from Congo, Sister Michaela.

Prayers were held for Francis in his autochthonal Argentina, which he has ne'er returned to since his predetermination as pope a decade ago.

"Day by day, pinch intensive work, unsocial successful a Supreme Pontiff, he wears retired his life for nan work of nan Church," Father Alejandro Russo, rector of nan Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral, told his congregation.

"That is why we believe for nan wellness of the pope without alarm, because we cognize that this is simply a flimsy pause."

Health problems

Francis is sometimes short of activity and exposed to respiratory problems. He had portion of 1 lung removed successful his early 20s erstwhile training to beryllium a leader successful Argentina.

The pope also suffers from diverticulitis, a information that tin infect aliases inflame nan colon, and had an cognition astatine nan Gemelli infirmary successful 2021 to region portion of his colon.

He said successful January that nan information had returned, but that he was not overly concerned. He did not elaborate. In addition, he has nan problem pinch his correct knee and alternates betwixt utilizing a cane and a wheelchair successful his nationalist appearances.

His latest hospitalisation has revived speculation complete a imaginable resignation connected wellness grounds, pursuing nan historical precedent of his predecessor Benedict XVI, who died successful December.

However, Francis has indicated he would travel that illustration only if he were gravely incapacitated.

Asked by Italian Swiss tv RSI successful an question and reply broadcast connected March 12 what information would lead him to quit, he said: "A tiredness that doesn't fto you spot things clearly. A deficiency of clarity, of knowing really to measure situations."

(Reuters)