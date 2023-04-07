Pope Francis skips Good Friday at Colosseum in chilly Rome

1 hour ago

ROME -- Pope Francis, hospitalized precocious pinch bronchitis, skipped nan accepted Good Friday nighttime convoy astatine nan Colosseum because of chilly upwind successful Rome, staying alternatively astatine his location astatine nan Vatican while thousands of religious turned retired for nan torchlit event.

This Good Friday was nan first clip a pontiff was a no-show astatine nan Colosseum Way of nan Cross convoy since 2005. Then, a weakened and ailing St. John Paul II, 8 days earlier his death, silently watched nan Way of nan Cross ritual connected TV astatine his flat successful nan Apostolic Palace.

The Vatican had said Francis would preside astatine nan ancient Roman arena astatine nan convoy that recalls Jesus' suffering earlier his crucifixion and decease connected a cross. But conscionable a fewer hours earlier nan procession’s start, nan Vatican, citing nan “intense cold” that has made evenings unseasonably chilly successful Rome these days, revealed that Francis would enactment astatine his residence successful a edifice successful Vatican City and travel nan arena from there.

The 86-year-old pope was discharged from a Rome infirmary connected April 1 aft being administered antibiotics intravenously for bronchitis.

Earlier connected Friday, Francis presided astatine a two-hour agelong early evening dream work successful St. Peter’s Basilica. Good Thursday, a time earlier, saw nan pope be a lengthy Mass successful nan basilica and successful nan day spell to a Rome juvenile situation wherever he washed and dried nan feet of a twelve young residents successful a symbolic motion of humility that imitates what Jesus did for his 12 apostles up of his crucifixion.

The Colosseum assignment is simply a item of Holy Week ceremonies. At this year's procession, successful which a tall, slim, lightweight transverse was carried by faithful, immoderate 20,000 group turned out, holding lighted candles successful nan acheronian extracurricular nan arena. When nan convoy ended, and a cardinal, alternatively of nan pope, gave a blessing, a outcry of “Long unrecorded nan pope!” roseate from nan crowd.

Francis chose arsenic nan procession's taxable “voices of bid successful a clip of war.” Read aloud were accounts of suffering, of migrants and refugees from war, civilian warfare aliases hunger, successful Africa, Southeast Asia, nan Middle East, South America and elsewhere.

The action came from among nan galore accounts of suffering that Francis has heard from migrants and others who said pinch him during his overseas trips and different occasions.

Among nan accounts were those of a Ukrainian younker who astatine first fled to Italy wherever his grandma useful to flight nan warfare astatine home, but later, homesick, returned to Ukraine. Following that relationship was that of a young Russian who said his relative died, presumably aft being sent to conflict successful Ukraine, which Russia invaded successful February 2022.

Francis has many times lamented nan suffering of nan Ukrainian group and issued galore appeals for peace.

The pope did support his assignment astatine an early evening Good Friday dream work astatine St. Peter's Basilica. Wearing crimson-colored vestments, Francis, who has a chronic knee problem, utilized a wheelchair to scope nan cardinal area of nan basilica and preside complete nan service.

During nan Good Friday basilica ceremony, nan pope astatine times sounded hoarse while reference aloud and erstwhile he gave his blessing astatine nan extremity of nan astir two-hour agelong service. At 1 point, he stood up to buss a fig of Jesus connected a gangly transverse which was brought to him, past bowed his caput successful silent reflection.

While Rome has lately knowledgeable spring-like upwind during nan time to Rome, temperatures person dipped into nan precocious 30s Fahrenheit (about 4 degrees Celsius) aft dark.

Francis is besides scheduled to preside astatine an Easter Vigil Mass connected Saturday nighttime successful nan basilica. On Sunday, he is owed to beryllium successful St. Peter's Square for a mid-morning Mass. He is expected to present a agelong reside that reviews wars and different conflicts successful nan world, known by its Latin name, “Urbi et Orbi.”