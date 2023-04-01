Pope Francis to be discharged from the hospital in time for Easter mass

1 hour ago
Pope Francis is expected to time off nan infirmary connected Saturday after being treated for a respiratory infection and will later be nan Palm Sunday mass, nan Vatican confirmed connected Friday.

The 86-year-old pontiff will return location aft a successful antibiotic curen astatine Rome's Gemelli University Hospital.

According to section media, he shared pizza pinch nan infirmary unit that looked aft him connected Thursday evening.

After breakfast, he reportedly publication newspapers and worked from his infirmary room connected Friday.

Pope Francis hospitalized

What happens now?

Francis is expected to officially preside complete nan Palm Sunday wide successful Saint Peter's Square, which marks nan opening of nan astir important Christian holiday — nan Holy Week and Easter.

Arrangements for different clergy members to execute nan ceremonial astatine nan altar person already been made, whilst nan pope will beryllium seated nearby.

Pope's Sunday Angelus dream will travel nan ceremony.

Why was nan pope successful nan hospital?

Francis was hospitalized conscionable weeks aft his tenth day arsenic nan caput of nan world Catholic Church, which led to wide concern, initially for what seemed to beryllium scheduled check-ups, according to nan Vatican.

However, the Vatican later revealed that he was having breathing issues owed to  "infectious bronchitis" which required antibiotic treatment.

After 3 nights of successful curen astatine nan hospital, nan pontiff, who had a portion of his lung removed successful younker owed to an infection, will return to Santa Marta, his Vatican home.

This was his 2nd stay astatine nan infirmary since July 2021, wherever he had to acquisition colon room owed to diverticulitis.

Pope Francis tells nan world to 'stop exploiting Africa'

'Touched by nan galore messages'

President of nan United States Joe Biden tweeted connected Thursday, "The world needs Pope Francis."

Biden, nan only 2nd Catholic president successful US history, sent his wishes to nan pope on pinch galore of nan pontiff's followers.

The pope tweeted that he was "touched by nan galore messages" from his well-wishers and was thankful to them connected Thursday.

Francis has said successful nan past that he would measurement down from his position if his wellness worsens.

But successful February, he said that he had nary plans to discontinue for now.

He besides visited nan African continent successful early February, including South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

aa/jcg (dpa,afp,Reuters)

