Pope Francis will miss Good Friday procession in Rome due to cold weather

1 hour ago

Recently hospitalized Pope Francis won’t spell to nan Colosseum for nan accepted Good Friday Way of nan Cross procession, but alternatively will watch it from his location astatine nan Vatican owed to unseasonably acold nighttime temperatures successful Rome, nan Holy See said.

Francis went up pinch an early evening dream work astatine St. Peter’s Basilica to people Good Friday, which recalls nan decease of Jesus by crucifixion. Wearing crimson-colored vestments, Francis, who has a chronic knee problem, utilized a wheelchair to scope nan cardinal area of nan basilica, wherever he presided complete nan service.

The 86-year-old pope was discharged from a Rome infirmary connected April 1 aft spending 3 days location receiving antibiotic curen of bronchitis. The Vatican said astatine nan clip that he would transportation retired nan complete Holy Week schedule, including nan Way of nan Cross convoy and Mass successful St. Peter’s Square connected Easter Sunday.

On Holy Thursday, he presided complete a astir two-hour-long Mass astatine St. Peter’s Basilica and later went to a Rome juvenile situation wherever he washed and dried nan feet of a twelve residents successful a ritual symbolizing humility and recalling Jesus performing nan aforesaid motion for his 12 apostles.

While Rome has lately knowledgeable spring-like upwind during nan time to Rome, temperatures person dipped into nan precocious 30s Fahrenheit (about 4 degrees Celsius) aft dark.

“Due to nan aggravated acold of these days, Pope Francis will travel nan Way of nan Cross this evening from (the) Santa Marta hotel, uniting successful dream pinch those who will stitchery pinch nan Diocese of Rome astatine nan Colosseum,” nan Vatican said successful a little statement.

The convoy usually draws tens of thousands of pilgrims, visitors and Rome residents. Faithful return turns carrying a lightweight transverse arsenic meditations and prayers are recited. The pontiff usually watches nan convoy from a emergence overlooking nan Colosseum, and ends nan arena pinch remarks and a blessing.

Francis is besides scheduled to preside astatine an Easter Vigil Mass connected Saturday nighttime successful nan basilica. On Sunday, he is owed to beryllium successful St. Peter’s Square for a mid-morning Mass. He is expected to present a agelong reside that reviews wars and different conflicts successful nan world, known by its Latin name, “Urbi et Orbi.”