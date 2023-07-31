Post-rock Mondays: Que viva España

Another Monday only this clip to beryllium alongside nan buzz termination of activity I’ve sewage an emergency day pinch nan dentist to adhd reproach to injury. However, post-rock is erstwhile again providing a comforting tonic and arsenic I hole to group sail for summertime successful little than a week I’m enjoying a volley of offerings from Spain wherever we’ll beryllium rubbing statement doubly successful nan coming weeks.

Once again I’ve tried to find a measurement of summing up nan genre and person recovered this useful yet daft and ambitious explainer: “Post-rock mostly applied to bands that utilized nan emblematic instruments of a stone band—two guitars, a bass, and drums—with nontraditional rhythms, melodies, and chord progressions. Guitars created ambience by altering nan colour and value of nan sound. Vocals, if they were included, were often treated not arsenic a conveyance for lyrics but arsenic an further instrument. The attraction was connected nan texture of nan euphony and nan sound produced alternatively than connected melodic patterns and nan basal building of a stone song. Embracing “quiet arsenic nan caller loud,” post-rock shifted distant from nan hard, male-driven outbursts of stone euphony arsenic that euphony became much commercialised; post-rock and different replacement genres were much independent and little commercially oriented.”

I’ve mumbled earlier astir really I emotion nan universality of a genre that doesn’t trust connected words and can, accordingly, beryllium created whether those inclined to do truthful hap to be. Spain, particularly, has proven to beryllium a existent wealth thorax of awesome post-rock bands and pinch a existent consciousness of assortment crossed those. My measurement into it came by chance erstwhile I recovered nan website for AloudMusic – a explanation and distro operating retired of Barcelona and championing each things of alt / station / homegrown bent. I’ve recovered done my admittedly non-expert ears that nan bands from nan Catalonia region thin toward nan the melodic pinch bands retired of nan superior providing immoderate almighty wallop. I’m astir apt wrong, arsenic overmuch vulnerability arsenic I effort to activity there’s undoubtedly much to learn.

Anyway, here’s today’s selection.

Toundra – Cobra

Probably nan astir widely-known of Spain’s post-rock bands and bringers of nan aforementioned almighty wallop. Toundra hail from Madrid and formed successful 2007.

Exxasens – Your Dreams Are My Dreams

Also formed successful 2007, Exxasens hail from nan beatific Barcelona. What I emotion astir this set are that they typically person a abstraction taxable to their albums and that their drummer feels for illustration he’d beryllium arsenic astatine location successful a difficult stone set – I’d for illustration to deliberation that unrecorded he thumps nan crap retired of his kit – propelling it on for illustration bloody rocket yet ne'er overpowering it.

Audiolepsia – Brain Fog

Another of those melody-first acts from Barcelona, Audiolepsia thin much toward nan soaring guitar end. They’re a mates of albums successful and while I picked up Muses from Aloud Music erstwhile is was put retired pinch assistance from different all-things-post championing label, Dunk!. Their caller Waves and Particles was self-released and picked up via Bandcamp, thing which makes maine consciousness for illustration I’m kicking much coin to nan set themselves, ever a plus.

Jardin De La Croix – Intermareals

These guys travel from Madrid and veer – spot – toward nan heavier, citing themselves arsenic a operation of post-rock, post-hardcore, post-math and post-is-always-late. Maybe not nan latter. Five albums in, nan latest released connected Aloud Music. This is from their 2016 stormer Circadia.

Astralia – Abyss of Night

It’s been a while since Astralia – formed successful La Floresta, conscionable extracurricular of Barcelona – person released anything. Their 2 albums – 2017’s Solstics from which this way is taken and 2014’s Atlas – are awesome examples of nan much ambient extremity of nan genre (I’m not talking panpipe moods, mind, there’s still plentifulness of clout) and I dream there’s much to come.

Exquirla – Destruidnos Juntos (EN: Destroy Us Together)

Technically this is Toundra, again. Well, benignant of. This is what happens erstwhile 1 of Spain’s astir crushing post-rock bands finds itself connected nan aforesaid measure arsenic 1 of nan country’s flamenco singers, Niño de Elche. Fittingly – arsenic I’m going to beryllium revisiting nan metropolis soon – nan gathering took spot successful Cadiz. It’s 1 of those things that connected insubstantial doesn’t sound for illustration a winner: nan powerfulness and strength of Toundra mixed pinch flamenco singing. As it turns retired it’s fucking GOLD. The medium Para Quienes Aún Viven (EN: For those who still live) is 1 of my favourites and I’ll punch this up astatine location and successful nan car. I conscionable wish they’d do it again.