A 65-year-old Poway man has admitted to hiding his mother’s decease for much than 30 years and utilizing her personality to cod hundreds of thousands of dollars successful benefits that were meant for her.

Donald Felix Zampach pleaded blameworthy successful national tribunal successful San Diego connected Tuesday to Social Security fraud and money laundering, which national prosecutors said resulted successful nan theft of much than $830,000 successful nationalist costs complete much than 3 decades.

“This crime is believed to beryllium nan longest moving and largest fraud of its benignant successful this district,” U.S. Atty. Randy Grossman of nan Southern District of California. “This suspect didn’t conscionable passively cod checks mailed to his deceased mother. This was an elaborate fraud spanning much than 3 decades that required fierce action and deceit to support nan ruse.”

It began aft Zampach’s mother, identified successful tribunal records arsenic S.T.Z., was diagnosed pinch pancreatic crab sometime successful 1990 and moved to Japan, wherever she had been born.

Meanwhile, backmost successful Southern California, Zampach revenge for individual bankruptcy.

After his mother died successful Japan connected Oct. 22, 1990, Zampach notified nan U.S. Embassy successful Tokyo astir her death, but intentionally omitted her Social Security number connected nan shape truthful that her monthly use checks would proceed to beryllium deposited into her slope accounts.

According to nan plea agreement, Zampach admitted to obtaining a location refinance indebtedness for $126,000 for a Poway residence that was nether his mother’s name, though it was really owned and controlled by him.

He received his mother’s Social Security and Defense Department subsister benefits and much than $12,000 from filing mendacious taxation returns successful her name. He besides opened aggregate in installments paper accounts successful her name.

When a typical supplier from nan Social Security Administration contacted him successful 2022, Zampach insisted that his mother was still live and surviving successful Japan.

According to his plea agreement, Zampach has agreed to salary much than $830,000 successful fines and restitution, including relinquishing his location successful Poway.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.