Pregnant trumpet player thanks Beyoncé and her tour crew for ‘protecting my baby’

A pregnant musician performing alongside Beyoncé connected her Renaissance World Tour is inspiring crowds, and giving nan Queen and her unit a typical outcry out.

"Thank you Beyoncé for sharing your heart, your imagination and nan shape pinch each of us. Love you beyond words," Crystal Rovél Torres, a singer, songwriter and trumpet player, wrote connected Instagram aft nan European limb of nan Reinaissance World Tour came to an end.

"My dearest tourfam… bandmates, dancers and crew: Thank you for protecting my babe and I arsenic we locomotion successful intent and faith. The growth, inspiration and heavy support of these past fewer months successful Europe person been much than I could ever inquire for and it’s acknowledgment to YOU!" nan musician added. "Renaissance USA up next."

Torres tagged Beyoncé successful nan post, which included a gif of Queen B blowing a buss to nan crowd arsenic a visibly pregnant Torres looks connected successful nan background.

According to her master website, Torres — who goes by nan shape sanction Crystal nan Indigo — has performed alongside a number of euphony superstars successful summation to Beyoncé, including Jay-Z, Lupe Fiasco, Jennifer Lopez, Stalley and Alejandro Sanz.

The trumpet subordinate announced her gestation connected Instagram connected Mother's Day, May 14, sharing a babe bump selfie and penning that "my biggest dream is coming true."

Crystal (and her 'disco ball' babe bump!) are connected nan acold near arsenic Beyoncé performs onstage connected May 30, 2023 successful London. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"It has arrived successful a clip and measurement that I slightest expected," nan performer captioned her Instagram post. "This gestation is already school maine truthful overmuch astir really incredibly beardown and miraculous a woman’s assemblage is. The maturation you’ll spot connected my exterior doesn’t comparison to nan maturation I’m experiencing spiritually and emotionally. What a clip to beryllium alive!"

As Torres has travelled pinch Beyoncé and typical impermanent performer Blue Ivy, Beyoncé's oldest daughter, nan trumpet subordinate has been candid astir what it's been for illustration for her to circuit and execute while pregnant.

'What a clip to beryllium alive!' Crystal Torres, touring pinch Beyoncé AND increasing a quality wrong her. @crystaltheindigo via Instagram

"The Renaissance continues arsenic my babe bump is transforming into a large ole disco shot of life," Torres posted connected Instagram, alongside a number of photos and videos of her connected stage, babe bump and all.

"Supernatural emotion up successful nan air," nan multi-instrumentalist captioned different Instagram post, pinch a photograph of Torres and a fewer members of Beyoncé's touring crew.

In different post earlier nan Renaissance World Tour visited Chicago, Torres said that her "baby is bumpin'" while onstage successful Nashville, Louisville and Minneapolis.

The performer past gave a typical outcry retired to singer, songwriter and designer Kaitlyn Mabel for her "custom preggers outfit."

In 2011, Beyoncé announced she was pregnant pinch her first child, Blue Ivy, while performing connected nan MTV VMA stage. Full circle moment!