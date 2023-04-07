Pregnant wife pushed from Arthur's Seat had secret text code to send her mother

On first impressions, it was nan benignant of emotion astatine first show communicative you'd hear successful a wedding speech.

Fawziyah Javed, a lawyer successful her precocious twenties, had walked into a Vision Express successful Leeds to thief her mother bargain immoderate caller glasses erstwhile she met Kashif Anwar - an optical adjunct 2 years her junior.

After Anwar later saw Ms Javed unsocial he told her she was conscionable nan benignant of female he wanted to marry, and they began making love successful August 2019. By July 2020 they were engaged and connected Christmas Day 2020 nan mates wed successful an Islamic ceremony.

Nine months later she would beryllium dormant - plunging 50ft disconnected Arthur's Seat successful Edinburgh aft being shoved by her hubby successful an enactment that besides killed their unborn son. Yesterday, he was recovered blameworthy of murder and jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

The six-day proceedings astatine nan High Court successful Edinburgh heard really concerns had been raised astir Anwar's abusive, controlling and convulsive behaviour conscionable months into their marriage.

Ms Javed's mother, Yasmin, 56, said her son-in-law was 'abusive, controlling, manipulative, fierce and violent' towards her daughter, who she said had contacted divorcement lawyers.

In a hopeless effort to support her safe, Yasmin told her girl to matter her nan codification 'I for illustration pick cakes' if she ever felt successful threat truthful she could telephone nan police.

She said nan matrimony was dominated by 'abuse, violence, aggression, and coercive control', which included Anwar monitoring her texts and taking £12,000 from her slope relationship while she was sleeping.

Just earlier their sightseeing trip to Edinburgh, Ms Javed - who was 17 weeks' pregnant - told West Yorkshire Police that Anwar had knocked her unconscious successful a graveyard.

In different incident, he put a pillow complete her caput and punched it repeatedly.

The assemblage was besides shown video of Anwar harassing his woman successful a thoroughfare and was told Anwar had been overheard successful a Leeds infirmary telling his woman that if she died successful childbirth that 'would beryllium okay' because he would 'be free'.

She reported nan maltreatment to officers, astatine 1 constituent telling them what had happened successful a face-to-face meeting.

At proceedings successful Edinburgh, Anwar denied a complaint of execution but was convicted by nan assemblage aft prosecutors utilized his wife's grounds to expose his lies.

They besides heard really Ms Javed had been capable to place her slayer to witnesses arsenic she laic dying from injuries sustained successful nan fall.

Ms Javed fell astir 50ft from Arthur's Seat (from nan bluish arrow to nan reddish arrow). She utilized her last words to make judge witnesses knew she had been shoved by her husband

David Green, Scotland's procurator fiscal for homicide and awesome crime, said her bravery successful reporting Anwar helped convict her hubby of her murder.

'This young female was being degraded and controlled by her husband, but she recovered nan spot to spot connected grounds what was going on,' he said.

'Her ain words, which were recorded by West Yorkshire Police, helped america prosecutors show that nan calamity connected Arthur's Seat was nan unspeakable culmination of a run of abuse.'

As Anwar was handcuffed and taken to nan cells, a family personnel of Ms Javed shouted 'die you b***ard' astatine him.

The proceedings heard really he had walked 'arm-in-arm' pinch his pregnant wife to Arthur's Seat aft a repast astatine Wagamama earlier he pushed her disconnected nan Edinburgh landmark.

Lord Beckett told him: 'She was consenting to spot you that you would support her safe erstwhile she agreed to travel you connected your task to climb Arthur's Seat contempt having a fearfulness of heights and being pregnant.'

The judge said that Anwar showed nary remorse and made nary effort to prevention his woman and alternatively played retired 'a self-serving charade'.

He added: 'Had she lived, she would person fixed commencement to your kid immoderate months later but that life was besides extinguished by you.'

Lord Beckett said he had publication unfortunate effect statements from family members describing nan condolences and symptom suffered astatine nan nonaccomplishment of 'a beautiful psyche some wrong and out'.

The judge said nan tribunal must do what it tin to deter specified 'lethal home violence'.

The tribunal heard that nan unfortunate had a fearfulness of heights, but that her hubby was keen to sojourn nan elevation connected their trip.

Hillwalker Daniyah Rafique, 24, was first to scope Ms Javed aft nan fall. She said: 'She told maine not to fto her hubby adjacent her and that he had pushed her.'

The technologist said that astatine 1 constituent nan injured female told her: 'Don't fto Kash adjacent me.'

PC Rhiannon Clutton arrived first connected nan segment and spotted Ms Javed 'writhing successful pain'.

She asked her what happened and was told: 'He pushed me.' PC Clutton, 35, said: 'I asked her who had pushed her and why. She said her husband.'

PC Clutton added: 'She asked maine if she was going to dice and she asked maine if her babe was going to die.'

Anwar denied assaulting and murdering his woman and causing nan decease of her unborn child.

He claimed that he had accidentally knocked her complete aft opinionated up to return a selfie.

He was described arsenic 'calm' erstwhile he gave his type of events to firefighter Sean Stratford.

Anwar's defence counsel Ian Duguid KC told nan tribunal aft nan verdict: 'He was 27 astatine nan clip of this unspeakable offence taking place.

'He has nary history of being prosecuted successful immoderate style aliases shape and nary history of having committed offences of unit successful nan past.

'I recognise everyone successful these proceedings would person sympathy for nan family of nan deceased and of people what befell her that night.'

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC said that moving statements connected nan effect of Ms Javed's decease connected her family and others were provided to nan court.

One wrote: 'There are conscionable nary words to picture nan extent of symptom and grief. There are nary words successful nan English dictionary that spell heavy enough.'