President Biden skipped Tuesday’s NATO dinner, pinch nan White House saying it was because nan president had 4 afloat workdays and needs to hole for a reside tomorrow.

This is the 3rd time nan president has skipped a meal pinch world leaders while connected an world trip.

Fox News Digital asked nan White House for remark connected Biden skipping nan NATO dinner, and if nan president was skipping because he's had 4 afloat days of charismatic business, why was he connected nan formation connected Saturday.

The White House did not instantly respond.

Biden, 80, hit nan beach on Saturday, July 8, adjacent his Delaware location up of nan NATO acme aft spending nan past 2 weekends pinch his son, Hunter Biden, astatine Camp David.

The White House excavation reporter later clarified that nan president skipped nan NATO meal because he has 4 afloat days of activity up of him, not down him, and will beryllium delivering a speech.

Ukraine will beryllium coming astatine nan NATO acme taking spot Tuesday and Wednesday successful Vilnius, Lithuania, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lamented that nan confederation continues to support his state from joining.

Biden made it clear successful a CNN question and reply that aired Sunday that he does not support Ukraine joining nan confederation during its coming warfare pinch Russia. Biden besides noted definite issues pinch Ukraine's eligibility, specified arsenic a deficiency of democratization. While he said location should beryllium "a logical way for Ukraine to beryllium capable to suffice to beryllium capable to get into NATO," he did not spell into specifics.

Zelenskyy said nan world confederation was "about respect" and that Ukraine "deserves respect" arsenic it seeks membership. He besides said that by not taking steps to see Ukraine "a model of opportunity is being near to bargain Ukraine's rank successful NATO successful negotiations pinch Russia." This, he argued, provides Russia pinch "motivation to proceed its terror."

Biden’s overseas travel comes aft cocaine was recovered astatine nan White House connected July 2.

