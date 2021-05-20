Issued on: 29/03/2023 - 00:30Modified: 29/03/2023 - 00:34

US President Joe Biden connected Tuesday warned Israel it "cannot continue" pressing for profoundly arguable judicial reforms -- now connected clasp -- which person prompted months of unrest and disapproval among Western allies.

"Like galore beardown supporters of Israel I'm very concerned.... They cannot proceed down this road, and I've benignant of made that clear," Biden told reporters during a sojourn to North Carolina.

"Hopefully nan premier curate (Benjamin Netanyahu) will enactment successful a measurement that he will effort to activity retired immoderate genuine compromise, but that remains to beryllium seen," Biden said, adding he was not considering inviting nan Israeli leader to nan White House, astatine slightest "not successful nan near term."

Arriving backmost successful Washington, Biden repeated his interest complete nan business successful Israel, wherever Netanyahu has been accused by opponents of riding roughshod complete Israeli populist successful an effort to fortify his ain power.

Asked if Israel's democracy is astatine an inflection constituent -- a building Biden often uses to picture nan threat facing democracies worldwide -- nan US president said: "I don't cognize that they're astatine an inflection constituent but I deliberation that's a difficult spot to beryllium successful and they've sewage to activity it out."

He called for nan arguable judiciary rule to beryllium dropped.

"I dream they locomotion distant from it," he told reporters.

(AFP)