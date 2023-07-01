Prime Day Deals: AirPods for $89, 28% off Apple Watch Series 8, $100 off iPad Air, Amazon Fire TV $129, more

Save $100 connected an iPad Air

Today's apical Prime Day deals see up to 60% disconnected Blink Smart location information cameras and doorbells, up to 38% disconnected Fire TVs, up to 57% disconnected Amazon Smart location devices, $380 disconnected a Lenovo Slim 7 Multi-Touch laptop, and more.

The AppleInsider unit scours nan web for top-notch discounts astatine e-commerce stores to showcase a database of unbeatable bargains connected celebrated tech products, including discounts connected Apple products, TVs, accessories, and different gadgets. We station nan hottest deals regular to thief put much money backmost successful your pocket.

Prime Day deals for July 12

  • AirPods, 2nd Gen, Lightning Charging Case (normally $129.99, 30% off) for $89.99 pinch Amazon Prime
  • iPad Air 5, M1 chip, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 (save $100) for $499.99 astatine Amazon
  • Apple Watch Series 8, GPS, 45mm, Midnight (normally $429, 28% off) for $309.99 pinch Amazon Prime
  • Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD smart TV: $129.99 ($70 off) pinch Amazon Prime
  • Save up to 45% connected Jackery outdoor generators & star panels pinch Amazon Prime
  • OtterBox iPhone 13 Symmetry Series Case + integrated PopSocket (normally $59.95, 83% off) for $9.99 astatine Woot
  • Cooler Master HAF 500 White High Airflow ATX Mid-Tower pinch Mesh Front Panel (normally $169.99, 42% off) for $98.08 astatine Amazon
  • Silicone AirTag Case Keychain Holder (2-pack to 12-pack) for $8.99-$17.99 astatine Woot
  • Blink Smart Home Security Cameras and Doorbells up to 60% disconnected astatine Amazon
  • Amazon Fire Smart TVs up to 38% disconnected astatine Amazon
  • Amazon Smart Home Devices up to 57% disconnected astatine Amazon
  • Reolink Video Doorbell PoE Outdoor Camera, 180-degree Diagonal pinch Chime and 2-Way Talk (normally $109.98, 27% disconnected + 7% disconnected connected page coupon) for $74.39 astatine Amazon
  • Lenovo 16" Slim 7 Multi-Touch Laptop (save $380.99) for $899 astatine B&H
  • Microsoft Surface Laptops & Tablets up to 43% disconnected astatine Woot

Past Prime Day deals still available

Score MacBooks arsenic debased arsenic $870

Most of nan Prime Day bargains we shared Tuesday are still up for grabs. Review nan apical deals from yesterday to get nan lowest prices.

  • Save up to 34% connected Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers pinch Amazon Prime
  • MacBooks from $869.99 astatine Woot
  • M2 Mac mini, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (save $50) for $549 astatine B&H
  • 13" 2022 MacBook Pro, M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (save $200) for $1,099 astatine Amazon
  • iPad 9th Generation, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB (normally $329, 24% off) for $249.99 astatine Amazon
  • Amazon Fire Tablets up to 53% disconnected astatine Amazon
  • Fire TV Stick Lite (normally $29.99, 50% off) for $14.99 astatine Amazon
  • Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel for Xbox Series X/S, One (normally $129.99, 54% off) for $59.99 astatine Woot
  • Sennheiser HD 559 Open-Back Around-Ear Headphones, Black (normally $99.95, 36% off) for $64 astatine Adorama
  • MSI Katana GF Series 17.3" Gaming Laptop, 16 GB, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home (save $100) for $799 astatine Newegg
  • Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS Hard Drive (normally $359.99, 44% off) for $199.99 astatine Newegg
  • Samsung Electronics & Accessories up to 92% off

Additional deals

Best Apple prices connected MacBook, iPad, Watch hardware

There are plentifulness of further discounts going on, from nan M2 MacBook Air connected waste from $929 to Microsoft package astatine an 84% discount.

