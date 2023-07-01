Save $100 connected an iPad Air

Today's apical Prime Day deals see up to 60% disconnected Blink Smart location information cameras and doorbells, up to 38% disconnected Fire TVs, up to 57% disconnected Amazon Smart location devices, $380 disconnected a Lenovo Slim 7 Multi-Touch laptop, and more.

The AppleInsider unit scours nan web for top-notch discounts astatine e-commerce stores to showcase a database of unbeatable bargains connected celebrated tech products, including discounts connected Apple products, TVs, accessories, and different gadgets. We station nan hottest deals regular to thief put much money backmost successful your pocket.

Prime Day deals for July 12

AirPods, 2nd Gen, Lightning Charging Case (normally $129.99, 30% off) for $89.99 pinch Amazon Prime

iPad Air 5, M1 chip, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 (save $100) for $499.99 astatine Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS, 45mm, Midnight (normally $429, 28% off) for $309.99 pinch Amazon Prime

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD smart TV: $129.99 ($70 off) pinch Amazon Prime

Save up to 45% connected Jackery outdoor generators & star panels pinch Amazon Prime

OtterBox iPhone 13 Symmetry Series Case + integrated PopSocket (normally $59.95, 83% off) for $9.99 astatine Woot

Cooler Master HAF 500 White High Airflow ATX Mid-Tower pinch Mesh Front Panel (normally $169.99, 42% off) for $98.08 astatine Amazon

Silicone AirTag Case Keychain Holder (2-pack to 12-pack) for $8.99-$17.99 astatine Woot

Blink Smart Home Security Cameras and Doorbells up to 60% disconnected astatine Amazon

Amazon Fire Smart TVs up to 38% disconnected astatine Amazon

Amazon Smart Home Devices up to 57% disconnected astatine Amazon

Reolink Video Doorbell PoE Outdoor Camera, 180-degree Diagonal pinch Chime and 2-Way Talk (normally $109.98, 27% disconnected + 7% disconnected connected page coupon) for $74.39 astatine Amazon

Lenovo 16" Slim 7 Multi-Touch Laptop (save $380.99) for $899 astatine B&H

Microsoft Surface Laptops & Tablets up to 43% disconnected astatine Woot

Past Prime Day deals still available

Score MacBooks arsenic debased arsenic $870

Most of nan Prime Day bargains we shared Tuesday are still up for grabs. Review nan apical deals from yesterday to get nan lowest prices.

Save up to 34% connected Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers pinch Amazon Prime

MacBooks from $869.99 astatine Woot

M2 Mac mini, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (save $50) for $549 astatine B&H

13" 2022 MacBook Pro, M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (save $200) for $1,099 astatine Amazon

iPad 9th Generation, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB (normally $329, 24% off) for $249.99 astatine Amazon

Amazon Fire Tablets up to 53% disconnected astatine Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite (normally $29.99, 50% off) for $14.99 astatine Amazon

Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel for Xbox Series X/S, One (normally $129.99, 54% off) for $59.99 astatine Woot

Sennheiser HD 559 Open-Back Around-Ear Headphones, Black (normally $99.95, 36% off) for $64 astatine Adorama

MSI Katana GF Series 17.3" Gaming Laptop, 16 GB, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home (save $100) for $799 astatine Newegg

Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS Hard Drive (normally $359.99, 44% off) for $199.99 astatine Newegg

Samsung Electronics & Accessories up to 92% off

Additional deals

There are plentifulness of further discounts going on, from nan M2 MacBook Air connected waste from $929 to Microsoft package astatine an 84% discount.