Prime Day 2023 whitethorn beryllium over, but hundreds of deals are still disposable connected Apple hardware, from Apple Watch and AirPods to M2 MacBooks and iPads. Savings, which connection up to $2,000 disconnected celebrated tech, tin still beryllium recovered connected July 13, and we've rounded up our favourite discounts.

Dozens of deals are still successful effect aft Prime Day, including discounts that sound up to $2,000 disconnected Macs. Scroll down for nan broad list, but clip is of nan principle arsenic galore deals extremity today. And to shop moreover much discounts and comparison prices, beryllium judge to cheque retired our Apple Price Guide.

MacBooks & desktop Macs

Exclusive deals are successful effect successful our Mac Price Guide, pinch AppleCare discounts too. Find our apical picks below:

MacBook Air

13" MacBook Air M1, 7-core GPU, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD: $749.99 ($250 off) astatine Amazon

13" MacBook Air M2, 8-core GPU, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Space Gray: $929 ($170 off) astatine B&H

13" MacBook Air M2, 8-core GPU, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Midnight: $1,349 ($150 off) astatine Apple resellers

MacBook Pro

14-inch MacBook Pro

14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB, 512GB: $1,799 ($200 off)

14" MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 32GB, 1TB, Space Gray: $1,999 ($900 disconnected + $60 disconnected AppleCare)

14" MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 32GB, 512GB, Silver: $1,799 ($600 disconnected + $60 disconnected AppleCare)

16-inch MacBook Pro

16" MacBook Pro, M2 Pro, 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB, 512GB: $2,249 ($250 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama

16" MacBook Pro, M2 Max, 38-core GPU, 32GB, 1TB, Space Gray: $3,199 ($300 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama

16" MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 512GB, Space Gray: $1,849 ($1,050 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama

16" MacBook Pro, M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 64GB RAM, 1TB, Silver: $2,599 ($1,100 disconnected + $80 disconnected AppleCare) astatine Adorama

16" MacBook Pro M1 Max, 32C GPU, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD, Space Gray + AC: $2,799 ($1,100 off) astatine B&H

16" MacBook Pro M1 Max, 32C GPU, 64GB Memory, 4TB SSD, Silver + AC: $3,299 ($2,000 off) astatine B&H

Mac mini

Mac mini M2, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB, 256GB: $549 ($50 off) astatine Apple resellers

Mac mini M2 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $1,749 ($150 off) astatine Adorama

Mac Studio

M2 Max Mac Studio (12-core CPU, 30-core GPU), 32GB, 512GB: $1,849 pinch promo codification APINSIDER astatine Adorama

Deals are ending soon for devices for illustration Babbel, Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro. Save up to 86% instantly.

Software

Gaming

AirPods & Beats

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max are still astatine Prime Day prices if you acquisition nan over-ear AirPods Max successful Sky Blue astatine Amazon.

AirPods

Beats

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, prime colors: $179.95 ($20 off) astatine Amazon

Apple Watch

You tin still prevention connected nan Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra this Thursday. Find much deals successful our Apple Watch Price Guide.

iPads

iPad prices proceed to ringing successful arsenic debased arsenic $249.99 acknowledgment to on-page coupons astatine Amazon. Here are nan apical deals:

AirTag & Apple accessories

AirTags are still $10 disconnected if you bargain a 4-pack astatine Amazon. Apple Pencil (first and 2nd generations) are some still discounted to Prime Day pricing.

AirTag & accessories

Televisions, Soundbars & Projectors

TVs

Sound bars & projectors

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens: $1,275 ($224 off) pinch on-page coupon astatine Amazon

Vizio 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer was $149.99, now $99.99 (33% off) astatine Amazon

LG S65Q Wireless High-Res Audio Sound Bars for TV was $399.99, now $154.99 (61% off) astatine Amazon

Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar w/ dual 10-inch Subwoofers & 4 rear Surround Sound Speakers was $1499, now $1,097.99 (27% off) astatine Amazon

Accessories

Whether you're successful hunt of a caller mount, dock, case, aliases card, there's an accessory that will heighten your computing experience. Take advantage of this opportunity to make your computing tasks much enjoyable and efficient, arsenic respective goodies are still astatine Prime Day prices.

Cameras

Upgrade your gear, elevate your skills, and seizure each typical moment. Point-and-shoot, mirrorless cameras, and powerful DSLRs are connected waste for each accomplishment level.

Digital cameras