Prolific Brazilian composer and pianist João Donato dies at 88

Brazilian composer and pianist João Donato accepts the best Latin jazz album award at the 11th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, on Nov. 11, 2010, in Las Vegas.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian composer and pianist João Donato, who helped laic nan groundwork for bossa nova but passim his profession defied confinement to immoderate azygous genre, died Monday. He was 88.

His decease was announced connected his verified Instagram account. Local media reported that he had been hospitalized and intubated pinch pneumonia.

Donato was prolific and inventive, collaborating pinch apical artists astatine location and abroad, including Chet Baker, João Gilberto, Sergio Mendes, Tito Puente, Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa and countless others.

"Today we mislaid 1 of our top and astir imaginative composers," Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote connected Twitter. "João Donato saw euphony successful everything. He innovated, he passed done samba, bossa nova, jazz, forro and successful nan substance of hit built thing unique. He kept creating and innovating until nan end."

Donato was calved successful nan Amazonian authorities of Acre connected Brazil's occidental border, acold from nan taste hubs of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. He showed prodigious philharmonic expertise arsenic a boy upon receiving an accordion arsenic a Christmas gift and soon aft his family moved to Rio began playing professionally.

He floated betwixt 2 rival jazz instrumentality clubs, playing astatine both, making contacts and leaving an impression. He began signaling pinch ensembles and his ain compositions.

Among his best-known songs were "A ra" (The Frog), "Bananeira" (Banana Tree) and "Minha Saudade" (My Longing).

At times he showed reluctance to put lyrics to his music. Several weeks agone connected his Instagram account, he recalled telling Gilberto Gil that a melody of his could person nary lyrics. "And you, generously and kindly, said, 'It does, it does, it does/everything does/it ever does ...' "

On Monday, Gil recorded a video of himself pinch a guitar, sharing different lawsuit of Donato coming to him pinch a catchy melody that he had created, but successful request of lyrics.

Donato's syncopation influenced nan guitar hit developed by João Gilberto that blossomed into nan bossa nova movement. By that time, Donato had group disconnected to play successful nan U.S., first successful Lake Tahoe and past Los Angeles. He spent 13 years surviving there, sometimes returning to Brazil to grounds bossa nova tracks arsenic nan style became a world craze.

But successful nan U.S. he besides recorded nan medium "A Bad Donato," which fused jazz, funk and soul. Informed by nan sounds he heard from James Brown, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin, it was suggestive of nan eclecticism passim his career.

Music professional Irineu Franco Perpetuo said Donato's euphony often features "hot" rhythms inviting 1 to dance, alternatively than bossa nova's subdued and melancholy sway.

"He was larger than life, flamboyant, extroverted, truthful he can't beryllium put successful nan bossa nova box. He had a temperament that went beyond nan restrained vibe of bossa nova," Perpetuo said successful a telephone interview. "He brought that exuberant rhythm. He is important successful bossa nova, but he went beyond."

Eventually, Donato returned to Rio, and continued collaborating and signaling for decades.

"A delicate and unsocial man, creator of his ain style pinch a soft that was different than everything I had seen before. Sweet, precise and profound," vocalist Marisa Monte, who collaborated pinch Donato much recently, wrote connected Twitter.

People passing successful beforehand of his bayside location successful Rio's Urca neighborhood, beneath Sugarloaf mountain, could eavesdrop connected him playing inside. He released an medium past year, and was still playing shows earlier this year.

"I'm not bossa nova, I'm not samba, I'm not jazz, I'm not rumba, I'm not forro. In truth, I'm each of that astatine nan aforesaid time," Donato told nan Rio newspaper O Globo successful a 2014 interview.

Donato's aftermath will beryllium held astatine Rio's municipal theater.