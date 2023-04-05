Issued on: 05/04/2023 - 16:50

Prosecutors successful Paris person opened a criminal investigation into allegations that contamination successful nan capital's metro strategy is putting travellers' lives astatine risk, an NGO and authorities said connected Wednesday.

Metro usability RATP is being investigated for imaginable trickery and causing involuntary injuries pursuing claims that it deliberately under-reports contamination levels and fails to pass passengers astir nan dangers.

"It's clip to assistance nan veil of soundlessness and that nan RATP tells nan truth to users," nan caput of nan Respire (Breathe) run group, Tony Renucci, said successful a statement that announced nan opening of a criminal probe, which was confirmed by nan Paris prosecutor's office.

The charity, which lobbies for cleanable air, revenge a ineligible title successful 2021 aft carrying retired 2 abstracted monitoring investigations.

It accuses nan RATP of being alert of nan pollution problems for nan past 2 decades.

In June past year, French nationalist wellness watchdog Anses concluded that levels of toxic good particulate matter were connected mean 3 times higher wrong nan metro than outside.

Of peculiar interest were particles generated from braking, while contamination was only monitored successful 3 stations crossed nan full 309-stop network, Anses said.

The RATP said that aerial value was a "priority" and it had an "ambitious action plan" to tackle pollution, which includes installing high-performance fans and electrical braking systems which trim pollution.

An estimated 40,000 premature deaths hap successful France each twelvemonth owed to aerial pollution, according to nationalist wellness figures.

(AFP)