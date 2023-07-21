Prosper Narteh Ogum in line to return to Asante Kotoko as head coach - Reports

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is apt to make a return to Asante Kotoko arsenic nan caput coach of nan broadside arsenic he leads subordinate recruitment according to reports.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions are presently without a substantive caput coach.

Ogum, who led nan broadside successful his first play to annex nan trophy was sacked aft conscionable a play pinch nan nine contempt signing a two-year deal.

The erstwhile WAFA gaffer was replaced by Burkinabe trainer, Seydou Zerbo earlier nan commencement of nan 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

However, Zerbo was sacked midway done past play pursuing a conclusion against Medeama SC astatine nan Baba Yara Stadium.

Assistant coach, Abdul Gazali was named nan interim coach until nan extremity of nan season.

The young trainer led nan broadside to decorativeness 4th pinch 52 points.

However, according to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Prosper Narteh Ogum, who is presently unattached aft leaving nan Porcupine Warriors is now starring Asante Kotoko's subordinate recruitment up of nan caller season.

Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, ended nan 2022/23 shot play trophyless.

Meanwhile, nan 12-member committee led by Dr Kwame Kyei and nan guidance led by Nana Yaw Amponsah has been dissolved by Manhyia pursuing nan expiration of their instruction pinch a caller committee and guidance expected to beryllium unveiled earlier nan commencement of nan season.

The 2023/24 play gets underway successful September.

