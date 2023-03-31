Proteas staying aggressive but also playing smarter

The ascendant result successful Friday’s One-Day International against nan Dutch successful Benoni, showed a different broadside to nan Proteas’ caller fierce style, said skipper Temba Bavuma.

His unbeaten 90 and Aiden Markram’s 51 not retired saw South Africa scope nan humble target of 190 group by nan Netherlands successful nan 30th over, earning nan location squad a important triumph that keeps live their hopes of automatic qualification for nan World Cup later this year.

“(The caller way) will show itself successful different forms. In nan past ODI we played (vs West Indies successful Potchefstroom), Klaasy came pinch that spectacle, coming was different,” said Bavuma.

Two weeks agone Heinrich Klaasen smashed 119 disconnected 61 balls arsenic nan Proteas surged to triumph aft losing 4 early wickets.

But while connected that occasion, conditions were specified that Klaasen could onslaught virtually from shot one, astatine Willowmoore Park, Bavuma acknowledged he recovered it reliable to start.

“The wicket was tricky initially, it was spongy, immoderate balls were going though, immoderate not. Our attack will ever beryllium nan same; measure nan conditions, group your options and past backmost your execution. Other days erstwhile nan wicket is good, you will spot nan guys return connected nan crippled a batch earlier.”