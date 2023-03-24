PS5 God Of War Ragnarok Bundle Gets A Nice Discount At Amazon

The PlayStation 5's God of War Ragnarok bundle is presently discounted to its lowest value ever, truthful anyone willing successful picking up a PS5 should decidedly see this bundle. Major retailers including Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Sony's ain PlayStation Direct shop are trading nan Ragnarok PS5 bundle for $510 correct now. It usually sells for $560.
This is nan disc-based type of nan console. Fine people connected PlayStation's website states that nan woody is bully done April 15, astatine slightest via PlayStation Direct.
- See astatine Walmart
- See astatine Best Buy
- See astatine GameStop
- See astatine Target
- See astatine PS Direct
The Rangarok integer PS5 bundle, meanwhile, continues to beryllium sold for its normal $460 value point. The modular PS5 bundles are besides still being sold for their modular MSRPs, which are $500 for nan disc-based type and $400 for nan integer version pinch nary disc drive.
The Ragnarok PS5 bundle, arsenic its sanction suggests, comes pinch a PS5 console and a transcript of nan video game. At $510, it's a very bully woody if you're willing successful a disc-based PS5 and a transcript of nan game.
The PlayStation 5 continues to make headlines, of course, nan latest focusing astir really location was apparently a type of Redfall successful improvement for PS5 until Microsoft bought ZeniMax.
There are presently nary disposable deals
GameSpot whitethorn get a committee from unit offers.
The products discussed present were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot whitethorn get a stock of nan gross if you bargain thing featured connected our site.
Got a news extremity aliases want to interaction america directly? Email [email protected]