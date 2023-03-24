PS5 God Of War Ragnarok Bundle Gets A Nice Discount At Amazon

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. PS5 God Of War Ragnarok Bundle Gets A Nice Discount At Amazon

The PlayStation 5's God of War Ragnarok bundle is presently discounted to its lowest value ever, truthful anyone willing successful picking up a PS5 should decidedly see this bundle. Major retailers including Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Sony's ain PlayStation Direct shop are trading nan Ragnarok PS5 bundle for $510 correct now. It usually sells for $560.

This is nan disc-based type of nan console. Fine people connected PlayStation's website states that nan woody is bully done April 15, astatine slightest via PlayStation Direct.

  • See astatine Walmart
  • See astatine Best Buy
  • See astatine GameStop
  • See astatine Target
  • See astatine PS Direct

The Rangarok integer PS5 bundle, meanwhile, continues to beryllium sold for its normal $460 value point. The modular PS5 bundles are besides still being sold for their modular MSRPs, which are $500 for nan disc-based type and $400 for nan integer version pinch nary disc drive.

The Ragnarok PS5 bundle, arsenic its sanction suggests, comes pinch a PS5 console and a transcript of nan video game. At $510, it's a very bully woody if you're willing successful a disc-based PS5 and a transcript of nan game.

The PlayStation 5 continues to make headlines, of course, nan latest focusing astir really location was apparently a type of Redfall successful improvement for PS5 until Microsoft bought ZeniMax.

There are presently nary disposable deals

GameSpot whitethorn get a committee from unit offers.

The products discussed present were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot whitethorn get a stock of nan gross if you bargain thing featured connected our site.

Got a news extremity aliases want to interaction america directly? Email [email protected]

More
Source Gamespot

Related Article

Snag 2 Free Games At Epic, Including Dying Light

Snag 2 Free Games At Epic, Including Dying Light

58 minutes ago
Celeste Classic Demakes The Original Game For Playdate

Celeste Classic Demakes The Original Game For Playdate

1 hour ago
The 7 Best And Funniest Parts Of The Super Mario Bros Movie

The 7 Best And Funniest Parts Of The Super Mario Bros Movie

1 hour ago
Diablo 3 Will Begin Rotating Through Old Seasons Soon

Diablo 3 Will Begin Rotating Through Old Seasons Soon

1 hour ago
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Starts Strong With $26 Million On Day One In The US

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Starts Strong With $26 Million On Day One In The US

1 hour ago
Gamescom Opening Night Live Set For August 22 With News And Reveals Expected

Gamescom Opening Night Live Set For August 22 With News And Reveals Expected

2 hours ago

Popular Article

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

9 hours ago
Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

17 hours ago
Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

9 hours ago
Hear from the Palestinians attacked in Israel’s raid on Al-Aqsa

Hear from the Palestinians attacked in Israel’s raid on Al-Aqsa

23 hours ago
Turkey closes airspace to Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah, cites PKK presence

Turkey closes airspace to Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah, cites PKK presence

17 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.