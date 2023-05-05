Pune racing season to get underway from July 21

The 2023 Pune racing play is group to gallop from July 21 and will extremity connected November 5, arsenic per nan prospectus of nan Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC).

The play will comprise 19 title days and this twelvemonth nan prize money has been enhanced to ₹11.3 crore arsenic against ₹9.27 crore successful 2022.

The highlights of nan play would beryllium nan Pune Derby (Gr. 1) slated to beryllium tally connected October 15, and nan Indian St. Leger (Gr. 1) connected September 24. Another crowd puller of nan play would beryllium nan S.A. Poonawalla Million connected September 17.

A full of 654 horses are stationed astatine Pune, including 188 two-year-olds.

Apart from 31 A-licensed trainers and 64 licensed jockeys (including apprentice) astatine nan RWITC, immoderate of nan outstation horses, trainers and jockeys are besides expected to participate during this season.

Important races: Panchshil Million & Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy (Aug. 13), Pride Group Independence Million (Aug. 15), F.D. Wadia Trophy (Aug. 20), Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial September Handicap & Idar Gold Trophy (Sept. 3), Southern Command Trophy & Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Sept. 9), Fourth Estate Trophy & Pune City Gold Cup (Sept. 16), Villoo C. Poonawalla Million & S.A. Poonawalla Million (Sept. 17), Indian St. Leger (Sept. 24), Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes (Oct. 8), Pune Derby & Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million (Oct. 15), General Rajendrasinhji Million & Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C Ltd Trophy (Nov. 5).

Racing dates: July 21 & 28; August: 5, 13, 14, 15, 20 & 26; September: 3, 9, 16, 17, 24 & 30; October: 8, 14, 15 & 22; November: 5.