‘Pushpa: The Rule’ - First look and glimpse video of Allu Arjun’s film out

The first look of Pushpa: The Rule and a caller glimpse video has been released connected nan juncture of its lead character Allu Arjun’s birthday. This comes aft nan merchandise of different video titled #WhereIsPushpa? which came retired a fewer days ago. The first look features nan character successful a saree while nan caller conception video has group eagerly waiting to spot Pushpa who, successful nan end, is revealed to beryllium successful a wood erstwhile a way camera spots him alongside a tiger.

Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is besides written and directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The remainder of nan formed includes Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

The film’s euphony is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, pinch cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.