‘Pushpa: The Rule’ - First look and glimpse video of Allu Arjun’s film out

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ - First look and glimpse video of Allu Arjun’s film out
The Rule’ 

First look of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’  | Photo Credit: @alluarjun/Twitter

The first look of Pushpa: The Rule and a caller glimpse video has been released connected nan juncture of its lead character Allu Arjun’s birthday. This comes aft nan merchandise of different video titled #WhereIsPushpa? which came retired a fewer days ago. The first look features nan character successful a saree while nan caller conception video has group eagerly waiting to spot Pushpa who, successful nan end, is revealed to beryllium successful a wood erstwhile a way camera spots him alongside a tiger.

Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is besides written and directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The remainder of nan formed includes Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

The film’s euphony is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, pinch cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

More
Source Thehindu

Related Article

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

35 minutes ago
Watch Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Show Off Fancy Footwork For Final Day Of Filming Season 13 With Marisa Ramirez

Watch Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Show Off Fancy Footwork For Final Day Of Filming Season 13 With Marisa Ramirez

1 hour ago
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dances in the woods

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dances in the woods

1 hour ago
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny official trailer: Harrison Ford, 80, holds his whip once again

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny official trailer: Harrison Ford, 80, holds his whip once again

1 hour ago
Alex Jones DIDN'T CARE when Taylor Swift performed at Biggest Weekend because of a terrible hangover

Alex Jones DIDN'T CARE when Taylor Swift performed at Biggest Weekend because of a terrible hangover

1 hour ago
Ahsoka first trailer: Rosario Dawson in Star Wars galaxy as one of the last Jedi

Ahsoka first trailer: Rosario Dawson in Star Wars galaxy as one of the last Jedi

1 hour ago

Popular Article

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

15 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

15 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

15 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

15 hours ago
Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

15 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.