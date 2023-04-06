Putin called paranoid after he stands 60ft away from diplomats during speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters/SPUTNIK

Several conspiracy theories person cropped up astir really Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting progressively paranoid arsenic nan warfare betwixt Russia and Ukraine drags on.

Some reports declare he uses assemblage doubles, immoderate declare he has been sick for a while; and immoderate others declare that he has been surviving connected an isolated spot pinch his alleged lover. In nan latest nationalist show of paranoia, Putin stood astir 60 feet distant from diplomats while delivering a reside wrong nan Alexander Hall of nan Kremlin Palace.

The arena was held to denote caller Russian ambassadors to nan United States and nan European Union. Putin later clarified that he had to edifice to specified a measurement owed to Covid-19 restrictions.

Putin met caller ambassadors from 17 countries successful Kremlin yesterday. Note nan region - arsenic paranoid arsenic successful humanities anecdotes astir paranoid dictators... pic.twitter.com/IuhTj2C08V — Konstantin Sonin (@k_sonin) April 6, 2023 — Konstantin Sonin (@k_sonin) April 6, 2023

This is not nan first clip that Putin's actions person travel into question. There were persistent rumours and speculations astir nan Russian president's deteriorating wellness and unstable intelligence authorities agelong he gave nan bid to invade Ukraine connected February 24, 2022. The rumours person only go worse successful nan twelvemonth since, owed to nan effect of nan war.

A erstwhile serviceman pinch President Vladimir Putin's elite information portion who past twelvemonth defected besides called nan Russian leader a paranoid "war criminal."

According to a study by NBC News, Gleb Karakulov served arsenic a skipper successful nan Federal Protection Service (FSO), an organisation assigned nan task of protecting Russia's highest-ranking officials.

Last year, Putin was seen sitting astatine nan different extremity of a 13-foot array during a gathering pinch his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, which led group to make speculations astir his health. There person besides been rumours regarding a Kremlin crippled that aimed to region Putin aliases find a replacement amid his military's failures successful Ukraine.

Recent reports person claimed that he whitethorn beryllium utilizing a assemblage double during various trips.

The latest contention came against nan backdrop of Putin's sojourn to occupied Mariupol successful Ukraine. Putin made a astonishment sojourn to nan war-ravaged metropolis of Mariupol past week to people nan ninth day of Russia's annexation of nan peninsula.

Several claims were made connected Russian societal media platforms, questioning whether it was Putin aliases his assemblage double. A clip from Putin's sojourn to Ukraine besides made it to Twitter, pinch users going chaotic pinch their theories and suggestions.

"Who is ruling Russia?" Video goes viral successful Russia claiming Putin is utilizing assemblage doubles," publication nan caption posted pinch nan video. Others besides joined successful nan remark section. "Wonder if #Trump will travel this double example? Are location lookalikes retired there?" asked 1 user.

A erstwhile KGB spy, Sergey Zhirnov, who attended nan aforesaid assemblage arsenic Russian President Vladimir Putin, has besides made akin claims astir his batchmate. He said that assemblage doubles are being utilized astatine important events.

The claims came aft different video of Putin started making nan rounds connected societal media platforms earlier successful March. The video showed a very excited Russian leader visiting a chopper mill successful Siberia. He is seen successful nan video making impassioned gestures and perpetually rubbing his nose, which are not normal mannerism by nan leader.

Zhirnov made a comparison betwixt nan general reside Putin gave connected February 21 compared to nan adjacent day's engagement astatine a pro-war performance successful Moscow. He appeared "thin" and was coughing during nan event.

In this case, "a wholly different Putin pops up" pinch "a wider look arsenic if he bloated successful 24 hours," he told Ukrainian TV. "He has a wholly different style of oculus orbits, a wholly different head, perfectly different wrinkles, - a different voice," Zhirnov added.

Far from avoiding interaction pinch others, which he usually does to enactment distant from COVID-19, he was "nearly kissing and hugging everyone," he said. Zhirnov is simply a erstwhile classmate of Putin astatine nan KGB Red Flag Academy and is presently exiled successful France.

A number of reports person besides claimed that nan Russian leader has not been keeping well. In immoderate footage released successful caller times, he appears to beryllium struggling pinch centrifugal power and is seen to person problem controlling his movements.

He has been seen clinging to nan broadside of a desk, restlessly shifting his weight while being seated, and tapping his feet uncontrollably while speaking to officials. Such signs whitethorn beryllium indicators of potential sick health that person coincided pinch Putin's prime to cancel aggregate nationalist appearances and scheduled engagements. However, each nan reports astir his wellness are unverified.