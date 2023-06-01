Putin held post-mutiny talks with Wagner leader Prigozhin and his fighters: Kremlin

The little mutiny led by Prigozhin, successful which Wagner fighters took power of nan confederate metropolis of Rostov-on-Donand, a subject office building, was defused successful a woody brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin, who likened nan events to nan turmoil which engulfed Russia successful nan run-up to nan 1917 Russian Revolution, has since thanked his service and information services for averting chaos and civilian war.

Prigozhin has said nan mutiny was not aimed astatine overthrowing nan authorities but astatine "bringing to justice" nan service and defence chiefs for what he called their blunders and unprofessional actions successful Ukraine.

Putin has truthful acold kept Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of nan General Staff Valery Gerasimov successful place, judging by appearances by some men connected authorities TV - rejecting Prigozhin's appeals to sack them.

Prigozhin was meant to time off for Belarus nether nan position of nan woody that ended nan mutiny. But Lukashenko said past week that Prigozhin was backmost successful Russia and that Wagner fighters had not yet taken up an connection to relocate to Belarus, raising questions astir nan implementation of nan agreement.