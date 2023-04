BRASILIA, April 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to pinch nan St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Foreign Minister of Brazil Mauro Vieira told reporters Monday.

According to Vieira, nan invitation was conveyed to Lula da Silva by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their in-person gathering successful nan statesmanlike residence.

"The President received Minister Lavrov’s sojourn of courtesy. Minister Lavrov brought a missive from Putin, who invited Lula to sojourn nan International Economic Forum successful St. Petersburg," Vieira said, according to G1.

Earlier, Putin invited nan Brazilian leader to sojourn Russia done Lula da Silva’s advisor connected world affairs Celso Amorim during nan latter’s confidential sojourn successful Moscow successful precocious March.

On Monday, Russian and Brazilian delegations, led by nan overseas ministers, held negotiations successful Brasilia. Later, Lavrov visited Lula da Silva successful nan charismatic statesmanlike residence - nan Alvorada Palace.